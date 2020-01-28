In terms of curing disease or mending broken bones, maybe not, but there is a certain soothing, healing power in music that connects on a emotional and spiritual level.
Hard to say whether or not music calms the savage beast, but it can’t hurt. With that in mind, the purpose behind the Learn from the Masters Music Outreach (LMMO) vision was formulated, reaching the hearts and relationships of people with the healing power of music.
“I think healing on the sense of mental health, self esteem or depression is so broad. I’ve seen (music) facilitate in relationships. I’ve seen it first hand, so I believe it to be a powerful force,” said LMMO co-founder Dr. Larry Birger, who is on staff at Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
Dr. Birger is medically educated, works in a healing environment on a daily basis, but his personal experience with the power behind the music is just one of those things you don’t find in a book in the medical library.
His uncle Tim Olson was diagnosed with cancer a year ago.
He underwent chemo and surgery, and things were looking better, Dr. Birger explained. But he developed an infection that eventually led to the need for open heart surgery in September.
“We flew Billy McLaughlin into Rapid City (S.D.) where they live and Billy played a house concert on Labor Day for Uncle Tim and Aunt Marie,” he said. “Just that Billy wanted to do it was awesome. But what’s really cool about it was when I asked Billy what his fee was, he said, ‘I’m happy to do it.’
“Billy played for my uncle three weeks before he had open heart surgery and it gave him something really positive to take his mind off everything else and that’s a good example of healing outreach.”
McLaughlin, an internationally acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist, understands the power of the music, having undergone his own medical challenges that nearly ended his career. He was diagnosed in 2001 with a neuromuscular disorder called focal dystonia, which causes the fingers to either curl into the palm or extend outward without control.
He was able to overcome the physical and emotional struggles, the mysteries of dystonia and make an incredible musical comeback. He’s been sharing that experience as an ambassador of hope through speaking engagements and concerts ever since.
“When I first met Billy, I was going through a very difficult time,” Dr. Birger said. “Working with him helped me to transcend the difficulties of a situation. He was very much there for my aunt and uncle and just blew them away when they needed strength and hope.”
Sometimes the music just lifts the spirit when you need it most. It doesn’t fix anything. Doesn’t cure any ailments, just makes you feel better when you need an emotional lift. And sometimes that’s enough to go on when times are tough.
“Another story, I had an old friend, George ‘Skip’ Sipione, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. So I asked Adam Cord to fly in and put on a show for him,” Dr. Birger said. “Adam lives a couple of hours away, so he flew to Pittsburgh and put on a show everybody loved, which you’d expect.
“Anyway, Skip just died yesterday. Thankfully it was fast, but Adam is going back to play at his memorial. Again, that’s what I think of when I think of healing power. It can press upon your soul. It facilitates relationships and restores opportunities.”
Billy McLaughlin will make his return to Ellensburg with a show, series of concerts and speaking engagements in April. He will be joined by deaf, jazz singer Mandy Harvey from “America’s Got Talent.”
Harvey lost her hearing at the age of 18, while attending Colorado State University and is another story of endurance and inspiration when she overcame all odds to regain her singing career. McLaughlin and Harvey will raise their voices to strongly advocate for the power of music.
Visit https://lmmo.org for the complete schedule of musical events on tap during the new year.