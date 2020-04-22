Although some parts of the state are experiencing a flattening in the curve of reported coronavirus cases and virus-related deaths, Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said the county still has some major steps to take as the state begins to look at strategies to ease restrictions on movement and business operations.
Serving as incident commander for the county’s emergency operations center, Larson provided an update during a teleconference Tuesday. He said the current state of the virus within the county is reflected by the willingness of residents to maintaining social distancing measures.
“The reason we only have 14 cases in Kittitas County and no deaths that occurred in Kittitas County is because of social distancing requirements that were put into place, and people have been really good at following those things,” he said. “Now that folks are starting to get a little restless and we’re starting to see more people out and about, we know as we start to loosen those requirements on social distancing we’re going to see more cases develop in Kittitas County and elsewhere.”
Looking at the data curves from the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics, Larson said the trend of projected deaths has been on a downward trajectory as social distancing has been enacted throughout the state. As a result, he said it appears that Western Washington has passed the peak of the curve and that the data curve technically applies to the whole state.
“That doesn’t look at Eastern Washington or Central Washington,” he said. “There’s not enough data to look at those places individually, so we’re still feeling like we still have the possibility of surge coming in Central Washington and Eastern Washington.”
Despite the possibility of areas east of the Cascade Range seeing further growth in cases, Larson said hospitals appear to be well-prepared for a potential surge. Although Kittitas County still has a relatively low number of confirmed cases, Larson pointed out that the counties that surround ours have significantly larger numbers.
“As we look at loosening social distancing recommendations, we know those counties around us are going to have an effect on Kittitas County,” he said.
One measure Larson said has helped keep cases low in Kittitas County was the decision to not conduct in-person classes at Central Washington University after spring break, although he acknowledged the heavy economic burden that placed on the local economy.
“It also had a huge benefit to us in reducing our numbers,” he said.
With the assumption that an increase of cases will follow loosening of social distancing requirements, Larson said it is crucial to have expanded testing and protection measures in place for vulnerable populations. He said the county currently has 850 test kits for long-term care facility patients.
“We know that we are ready here,” he said. “We are ready at the hospital, we are ready as a health department to go in and test residents and staff at long-term care facilities and we have the swabs available.”
Larson said the next step is to establish a team of people to conduct case and contact investigations. Although the county currently has one investigator, he said they have committed to having 15 by May 8. Those positions will be non-paid, and Larson said the team will be comprised of current staff from the health department and students in the health professions at Central Washington University.
“Those things are going into place,” he said. “We have to have the ability to do that work.”
In the event of a case surge following easing of social distancing, Larson said contact tracing is crucial to the county’s ability to maintain the path forward.
“If we cannot do contact investigations of those cases, we’re going to have to tighten those restrictions back up again which is what we don’t want to do,” he said.