jazz in valley festival

Mel Peterson played the inaugural show on The Hotel Windrow rooftop last year. Due to extreme heat, the venue will not be used this year.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg Musical Festival organizing committee has been working around the clock to come up with workable alternatives to combat expected triple digit temperatures over the weekend.

The U.S. Weather Service is forecasting temperatures as high as 107 degrees on Friday and 104 on Saturday, forcing Top of the Berg performances by 45th Street Brass (Friday) and the Greta Matassa Quartet (Saturday) inside to the Hotel Windrow Ballroom.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com