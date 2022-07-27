Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg Musical Festival organizing committee has been working around the clock to come up with workable alternatives to combat expected triple digit temperatures over the weekend.

The U.S. Weather Service is forecasting temperatures as high as 107 degrees on Friday and 104 on Saturday, forcing Top of the Berg performances by 45th Street Brass (Friday) and the Greta Matassa Quartet (Saturday) inside to the Hotel Windrow Ballroom.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com