...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105
to 115 in the lower elevations, and 90 to 105 in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Mel Peterson played the inaugural show on The Hotel Windrow rooftop last year. Due to extreme heat, the venue will not be used this year.
The Ellensburg Musical Festival organizing committee has been working around the clock to come up with workable alternatives to combat expected triple digit temperatures over the weekend.
The U.S. Weather Service is forecasting temperatures as high as 107 degrees on Friday and 104 on Saturday, forcing Top of the Berg performances by 45th Street Brass (Friday) and the Greta Matassa Quartet (Saturday) inside to the Hotel Windrow Ballroom.
The same holds true with the performances scheduled outside at the Windrow Back 40.
“We can’t say enough for The Hotel Windrow staff for the accommodations they provided in moving the performances from the Top of the Berg and the Back 40 to the ballroom, protecting both the musicians and the public health,” organizer Don Solberg said. “The ballroom is not ideal, but the bands will just have to play soft.”
“The ballroom is air conditioned. There will be a bar in there, along with the wait staff for service.”
The lack of air conditioning at the Ellensburg First Methodist Church is also playing havoc with the schedule as well.
Organizers have arranged to relocate the Ellensburg Big Band (Friday) and Freudian Slurp (Saturday) to the John Ford Clymer Ballroom upstairs in the Ramsay Building.
"It's upstairs, but the ballroom has air conditioning. One nice thing is that people can go from one performance to another in the Clymer," festival board president Tony Swartz said.
It took a bit of last-minute juggling, but the Ellensburg Music Festival will be on schedule. Tickets are available online or in the lobby of The Hotel Windrow lobby for $70 on Friday.