Parts of Kittitas County experienced localized flooding over the weekend as waters ran high in the Yakima River and its tributaries.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to social media Friday of high waters flowing near residences in the Elk Meadows/Lavender Lake area in Upper County. The office advised residents that sand and sandbags are available at Fire District 7, Fire Station 73 located at the Golf Course Road exit off Interstate 90.
City of Ellensburg Communications and Government Relations Officer Margaret Reich said the city is currently experiencing no issues with high water as of Monday morning.
“Everything is fine,” she said. “We’re monitoring all of the various water courses to ensure that if we do see any sort of rise in the water that would be of concern to the public, we’ll be sure to report it.”
Reich said the city reported on Friday that Irene Reinhart Riverfront Park experienced high water conditions around the boat launch, and that the Yakima River continues to run high and swift in that area.
“People should not get too close to the Yakima,” she said. “Some of the water found its way over some of our trails in Irene Reinhart.”
Reich said the city will continue to keep an eye on water levels.
“We are out every day checking the water levels and making sure that as the water flows it can get through the system,” she said. “If there’s any obstructions we are sure to take care of them, or if the water is rising simply because of snowmelt that we’re being mindful of that as well.”