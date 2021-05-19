For the first time in seven years, the city manager’s report at the Ellensburg City Council meeting was delivered by someone other than John Akers.
Monday night’s city council meeting ushered in a new area in Ellensburg city government, introducing new city manager Heidi Behrends Cerniwey. The former assistant city administrator for the city of Tumwater was one of 31 candidates from across the country in a national search to fill the Ellensburg city manager’s position.
Her official first day was Monday, which also included her first city council meeting.
“I just sort of hit the ground running,” she said.
In her initial city manager’s report, Behrends Cerniwey discussed how the city’s Gas Division has received System Operational Achievement Recognition. The Natural Gas Division has been selected as one of 15 System Operational Achievement Recognition (SOAR) recipients recognized in 2021 by the American Public Gas Association (APGA).
Out of approximately 750 APGA members, the city of Ellensburg Gas Division was selected for SOAR level Silver by its peers on the APGA Operations and Safety Committee. The selection was based on demonstrated excellence in the four areas of system integrity, system improvement, employee safety, and workforce development.
Former city manager John Akers’ final day in office was May 5. The 29-year city staffer was appointed to the city manager’s position in 2014 and been involved in a number of projects over that seven-year span. He said it is time to focus on other projects, who joined the city of Ellensburg as a Public Works engineer in 1992 and was appointed as the Public Works director in 1998.
“When I took this job back in 2014, I told the mayor I would do it for five years. Sat that time, I was planning to retire after five years. Five years turned into seven years and I just felt like it was time.”
Mayor Bruce Tabb said Behrends Cerniwey is a good fit and brings a diverse skill set to the Ellensburg city manager’s office.
She has been the assistant city administrator for the city of Tumwater since 2014 and started with the Tumwater in 2012 as the communications and marketing specialist.
Prior to that, she was with the city of Lacey for over six years where she served as management analyst/public affairs. Behrends Cerniwey was also a human resources director for four years for a nonprofit agency earlier in her career.
She has a bachelor’s degree in Human Services from Metropolitan State University in Minnesota and a Master of Public Administration degree from The Evergreen State College.