School bus rainbow

From the Ellensburg School District perspective, there would be bus drivers at the end of this rainbow. The distirct continues to look for bus drivers, particulalry those willing to work as substitutes.

A bus driver shortage has affected schools across the nation, including Ellensburg. While the local shortfall has not been as severe as other schools, which have had to call in the National Guard, the Ellensburg School District has had to re-work school schedules and create the tiered start system.

The district is constantly looking for new bus drivers, even if they work part-time as substitutes. ESD Transportation Director Carol Chrisman and Assistant Director Traci Russell recently were certified to train new bus drivers.