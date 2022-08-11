From the Ellensburg School District perspective, there would be bus drivers at the end of this rainbow. The distirct continues to look for bus drivers, particulalry those willing to work as substitutes.
A bus driver shortage has affected schools across the nation, including Ellensburg. While the local shortfall has not been as severe as other schools, which have had to call in the National Guard, the Ellensburg School District has had to re-work school schedules and create the tiered start system.
The district is constantly looking for new bus drivers, even if they work part-time as substitutes. ESD Transportation Director Carol Chrisman and Assistant Director Traci Russell recently were certified to train new bus drivers.
“There is a school bus driver lurking in people out there, they just don’t know it, they haven’t met them yet,” Chrisman said. “We just have to get them to consider the option, consider the opportunity.”
The district employs 20 full-time bus drivers, and another five substitutes to fill in when needed. More substitute drivers are wanted — people who only drive when needed and only when available.
A substitute driver is someone available in the mornings or afternoons and would only drive if asked. They can also refuse the call if they are unavailable. Chrisman said the district hired retirees looking to help the community and college students seeking to earn extra cash. Substitute driver pay is $23.32 an hour.
“We have a lot of people that come and apply to us who want to help the community, they recognize that there is that community responsibility,” Chrisman said. “If we find that future bus driver in the person that wants to help the community, then that ends up being a great thing for everybody.”
Chrisman said there are two components to being a good bus driver, being willing to drive a big vehicle and being comfortable working with kids. A driver needs to understand the needs and wants of kids since they will be riding with a literal busload of them.
As for driving, Chrisman said many applicants are people who enjoy driving large vehicles. People want to become bus drivers because it is fun.
“I’ve been with the district, the transportation department specifically, since 2002 and my first interest was the big bus,” Chrisman said. “I wanted to master that big vehicle on the road.”
Bus driver training takes four to six weeks and involves at least a week of classroom learning before trainees sit behind the wheel. Chrisman said the first step is to get people used to the size of the vehicle, which takes a variety of practice drills including one where they need to maneuver the bus through a maze of cones. Eventually, trainees will take the bus on the roads and get used to driving in traffic.
The lack of drivers is a relatively new problem for school districts, and it is hard to say how it happened. Chrisman said when she started driving buses in 2002, she had to wait over a year before she received a permanent route. Over the last few years, there has been a steady decline in drivers, and Chrisman is unsure why.
“What is the cause out there in the world? We don’t know for sure,” Chrisman said. “Like I said, I think there is a bus driver lurking in certain people, they just don’t know it. We need to get them in here so they can fall in love with it like the rest of us have.”