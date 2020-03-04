Ellensburg High School Senior Nick Geed recently cleared out the nature reserve behind Mount Stuart Elementary School to achieve his Eagle Scout rank for Boy Scouts of America (BSA) troop 482.
Renovating the reserve was a personal project for him, as he attended school at Mount Stuart. Eagle Scout is the highest rank possible in BSA, and is only achieved by about 4% of scouts.
Gleed noticed that the reserve had become overrun in the years and decided that it could benefit from some maintenance. He and 32 volunteers spent a day in August 2019 clearing out the area. This included fixing holes in fences, replacing benches and bridges and laying down new gravel. He said the area is now much nicer and the kids will have an easier time using it.
“It was something that I was super passionate about and that I cared about, and I think it will help a lot of kids in the future,” Gleed said.
Gleed was approved in a BSA board review early February and received his official Eagle Scout certification in the mail two weeks after that. Gleed does not know when the “Court of Honor” ceremony to celebrate his accomplishment will be, other than sometime soon.
Gleed said one of main reasons he wanted to become an Eagle Scout was because his older brother, Andrew, is one.
“I could have gotten my Eagle sooner than I did, but I kind of just got wrapped up in high school and figuring everything out,” Gleed said. “But about halfway through high school I figured out this is something that I really wanted to do. It’s important to me and important to my family.”