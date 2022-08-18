...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe
Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A hiker who was reported missing in the Lake Lillian area near Snoqualmie Pass on Monday was found dead on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
Nicolas Gomiero, 24, of Seattle, was reported missing on Monday when family and friends discovered he hadn’t returned home from a Sunday evening hike in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County. Gomiero was found dead on the morning of Wednesday, the third day of searching for him.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office launched a search and rescue operation on Monday afternoon and searched into the night. The search resumed Tuesday, when Kittitas County Search and Rescue and surrounding county SAR teams searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.
At about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, SnoHawk, spotted Gomiero, apparently deceased from a fall, at the foot of some cliffs near Lake Lillian.
Due to the rugged terrain, the Snohomish County flight crew returned to their base and retrieved a larger craft, which they used to lower teams down to Gomiero and recover him by hoist. Gomiero was brought to Snoqualmie Pass and transferred to the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office, which will examine the cause of his death.
This large search operation depended on cooperation from professionals and volunteers from a long list of agencies, including:
• Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue, who provided a base of operations;
• The Soup Ladies, who provided meals for searchers and support personnel;
And all the teams of searchers with special skills, training and equipment who participated, including:
• Kittitas County Search and Rescue (KCSR)
• Washington State SAR Planning Unit
• King County SAR
• Seattle Mountain Rescue
• Chelan County SAR
• Pierce County SAR
• Tacoma Mountain Rescue
• Olympic Mountain Rescue
• Kitsap County SAR
• Snohomish County SAR
• Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit
• King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support unit
• Washington State Department of Emergency Management
“We grieve with Mr. Gomiero’s family and loved ones for his sudden, unexpected passing, and we thank all those who dedicated their time and energy to answering the painful questions of his loved ones,” said Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers.