A hiker who was reported missing in the Lake Lillian area near Snoqualmie Pass on Monday was found dead on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

Nicolas Gomiero, 24, of Seattle, was reported missing on Monday when family and friends discovered he hadn’t returned home from a Sunday evening hike in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County. Gomiero was found dead on the morning of Wednesday, the third day of searching for him.

