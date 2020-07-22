Multiple agencies cooperated to rescue a hiker stranded near French Cabin Creek Sunday night, according to a county press release.
The release said that Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kittitas Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the call at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The 27-year old hiker had gone on a day hike and attempted to access a creek in steep drainage. The release said the hiker then lost most of their equipment in the creek. The hiker then scrambled up a steep ledge and became stranded and was able to send out text messages seeking help.
The release said the hiker was quickly located by search and rescue teams, who determined he could not be safely extracted without a high-angle rescue team using specialized equipment.
“Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and Seattle Mountain Rescue responded to assist,” the release stated. “Due to concerns that (the hiker) appeared injured and in view of his deteriorating condition in the cold, wet and exposed environment, the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station was contacted and a helicopter flew in from there to extract him.”
The release said the hiker was then safely extracted from the ledge and evaluated by medics, and was then dropped off at the Wish Poosh Campground where they were picked up by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies.
“This was a great example of multiple rescue teams working together to save a stranded hiker,” the release said. “When you hike in our beautiful backcountry, be sure to let people know where you’re going. Take necessary supplies and exercise caution.”