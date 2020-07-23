Hilda Peña-Alfaro was sworn in as the newest member of the Ellensburg School Board at the board meeting Wednesday.
Peña-Alfaro said in a statement to the district “My passion for education resides on the conviction that education is the gate for a better world.”
Her resumé states she has “over 20 years of experience delivering results as an educator and administrator within education.” It also states she speaks English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.
She was the coordinator of the heritage Spanish program at Central Washington University from March 2018 to June 2019. She was also a Spanish teacher during this time.
School board president Tosha Woods stated in an email to the Daily Record, “Five passionate community members applied. It was a very difficult decision because every single one of them would serve our school and community well. It is our sincere hope that all of them still work with the district to represent their visions and their community.”
Woods also stated the board is looking forward to working with Peña-Alfaro in the future.