Historic event: City council, county commissioners hold first joint meeting ever By KARL HOLAPPA Dec 15, 2021 The Ellensburg City Council met with the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners for a joint study session last week, a historic first for the two groups. It was the first meeting of its kind in county history, but it most likely won't be the last.The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners met last Thursday with the Ellensburg City Council to discuss multiple issues in a joint study session, among them the 1/10ths mental health tax that was recently voted on by the BOCC and homelessness issues within the county. Other issues addressed during the meeting included an interlocal agreement for the city’s Urban Growth Area, as well as an update on the impending closure of Shady Acres.“I think it’s amazing,” Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said of the historic event, taking the time to thank the commissioners for their willingness to engage in the joint session. “I think it’s a huge recognition of the work we’ve done together.” Commissioner Brett Wachsmith acknowledged there have been times in the past where it would not have been possible to stage an event like the one held Thursday.“I appreciate the willingness of both the city and county staff, as well as the work council is doing with me and my fellow commissioners,” he said.MENTAL HEALTH CONVERSATIONIn presenting the decision made by the BOCC at last Tuesday’s public hearing regarding the mental health tax, Commissioner Wachsmith pointed out that Kittitas County is the 27th county to move forward with the measure, with Franklin County moving to follow suit the same evening.Wachsmith said the board decided at Tuesday’s public hearing that the Behavioral Health and Recovery Board, which the city has representatives on, would provide recommendation on an annual basis as to the direction of funding from the tax revenue collected under the measure. Proposed funding targets include screening, assessment, and treatment at the county jail and in the emergency room at Kittitas Valley Healthcare.“Currently we have a grant funded through the Department of Commerce for two crisis care coordinators,” he said of the current response infrastructure in place. “That’s a 16-month grant, so that could help supplement that once those grant funds are gone.”Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott said at the session that the community effort to enact the mental health tax has been underway in various forms since 2005.“I see the end product in my industry with people who are in crisis who require EMS, law enforcement, and in some cases incarceration,” he said. “In the last six months, we’ve seen a spike of 20-to-30% in the EMS sector. I think as a community moving forward, this was a necessary step, and a step where it’s now our responsibility to turn that around and show the community that it warrants this investment. I think we will.”HOMELESSNESS RESPONSE Mayor Tabb said the city has received reports of people living on city properties over the past few months, and said the issue is clearly one that is impacting the city as a whole. With the impending passage of the mental health tax, he said groups such as the city’s Affordable Housing Committee would potentially benefit from the funds made available through the tax.“I think everyone’s noticed there has been an increase in homelessness for several years,” Ellensburg Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Terry Weiner said in his presentation during the session. “It’s sort of spiked in recent years, probably due to issues related to the pandemic. A couple months ago, the eviction moratorium ended, so that has led to an increase as well.”One development Weiner pointed out was the increase in homeless citizens habitating in vehicles, and said the legal options for dealing with issues such as that have been impacted by changes in law enforcement protocol handed down by the 2021 state legislature.“Anti-camping laws are getting a lot of scrutiny,” he said. “By that, I mean the camping itself and also the habitation in vehicles.”Using data from two weeks ago, Weiner estimated there to be approximately 44 homeless individuals in the county, most of them residing in Ellensburg. The data showed an increase of 15 individuals in the past 30 days, but also pointed out that the data can change on a weekly basis.“It’s not unusual when the cold weather starts to hit,” he said. “We start seeing more people out and about looking for camping sites until the cold weather shelter is open.”Although resources do exist in the county for homeless individuals, including the seasonal cold weather shelter and affordable housing units administered by HopeSource, he pointed out that the county currently has a limited amount of resources available to address issues such as mental health and substance addition within the county’s homeless community.KVFR Deputy Chief Elliott shared a concern during the session about the shift in public opinion regarding homelessness when the evidence of the issues becomes more pronounced throughout the communities they reside in, a concept he referred to as ‘critical mass’.“They become more negative, less about solutions, and more about, ‘Hey, let’s just push this problem away.’” he said. “People largely don’t choose (homelessness), or their options are very narrow. I don't see a solution anywhere in this country at this point," he said. "But I think It's important to at least understand the resources and what we potentially can and can't do with those resources to help the situation." 