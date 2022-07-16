After being shut down for a decade, a local gathering place that helps encourage and foster rural culture in Kittitas County is getting back up and running.
A dedicated group of passionate residents has reopened the doors to the historic Menastash Grange west of Ellensburg, and they continue to work toward their vision of rekindling local interest in making the project successful. Less than six months in, they are seeing a fantastic outpouring of support from community members in making the dream a reality. The group hopes to have the chapter fully functional by this fall.
Chapter President Shannon Basterrechea said the chapter went inactive in 2012, saying lack of enrollment was a large component. Although the conversation has been going on for some time about restarting the chapter, she said the wheels got rolling last November. It was at that point the group was informed that the property was still owned by the grange and could be made functionable again if there was a group willing to run it.
“We did a couple of Zoom videos, because the grange was really ramping up in Washington State,” she said. “We’re seeing more people that wanted that community tool back within their community, so we did a little bit more legwork.”
In February, Basterrechea said the group met in Kittitas and formed a board, opening up the doors for new enrollment in the chapter. Officers were elected, and work began on making sure the building was up to snuff.
Once they got into the building, the group found that it was in remarkably good shape. Basterrechea said she was pleasantly surprised at what they discovered. After inspecting the building, they found it to be structurally sound with minimal needs besides a few broken windows, some insulation work, and basic cleaning.
“It has great bones to it,” she said of the building. “We’ve had a couple of work parties, and we’ve been excited because this is a great space. To us, all the work that needs to be done is completely worth having the end result being a place for the community and our organization.”
PUTTING IN WORK
One of the major projects being completed at the grange is returning clean water to the kitchen and restroom facilities, as Basterrechea said the well became contaminated back in 1996. From that time until becoming inactive, the building didn’t have potable water.
Chapter Executive Committee member Jon Blackmore said work being done on the well includes flushing and aerating the system, chlorinating and testing the water, as well as extending the well casing and clearing out 21 feet of sludge from the well. After finishing the electrical system for the well, the county will test and certify the well for the grange.
The chapter has held various fundraisers, including a garage sale, and has raised almost $12,000 between the fundraisers and donation, with the funds going toward the anticipated budget of between $20,000 and $30,000 that will be necessary to become fully functional.
“We’re working for grants, and we are hoping the state will be able to help us there,” she said of the fundraising efforts. “Membership is a huge key to being successful, because not only does it bring in a small amount of funds to our organization, it also brings in networking. Maybe we get a sheet rocker or someone that has that trade that can help us out.”
A STORIED HISTORY
According to a 2012 Daily Record article, the Menastash Grange was founded in 1934, conducting business at Damman School. A building fund for a dedicated building was started in 1947, and excavation began on land owned by Orville Burgett. The building where the grange is now located was finished in 1955, a grand opening was held in 1956, and was officially dedicated in 1960.
Although Menastash and Swauk-Teanaway Granges are the only two remaining in the county, that was not always the case. According to an article written by the late Mike Johnston in 2008, granges in the county began to spring up as early as 1874. The last Lower County grange besides Menastash, the Naneum Grange, closed in 1998 after merging with Menastash.
Amongst the goals for the chapter’s future, Basterrechea said they are developing a platform for local youth to show livestock, as well as attend classes on how to improve animal husbandry practices.
“Grange has a great program for livestock, arts including photography, sewing, and crafts, as well as a leadership and a horse program,” she said. “The youth part of grange has always been there. They’ve always held summer camps and things, and in California it’s been utilized in the livestock area since the 1980’s. That was really exciting for us to give the youth and parents in our communities another platform to grow and show livestock.”
Another benefit for youth enrolled in grange is the chance to compete for scholarships. Basterrechea said two kids in the chapter’s youth program recently received a total of $1,700 in scholarships.
GROWING FAST
Although the chapter isn’t fully functional yet, they already boast over 150 members, which is higher than where the enrollment stood prior to becoming inactive. Basterrechea said a large component of that number is with the youth livestock program.
“We think it’s a good start,” she said. “We are trying to educate the community. A couple of our members live out here and saw activity, came over and popped their head in. Once they found out what was going on, they became members. They want to see this building utilized, they want to see events here, and that’s our goal.”
Looking toward the fall, Basterrechea said the chapter would love to hold communal meals like spaghetti feeds, along with offering the space for events like weddings. Executive Committee member Becky Sherley said she’d love to see events that bring more families in like movie nights, and Blackmore said he’d love to see holiday-themed parties like on Halloween. As the dream begins to grow legs, Blackmore said he feels lucky to have stumbled into the opportunity.
“It’s a creating more of a sense of community,” he said.
With all the stress in people’s lives these days, Sherley said the opportunity to create a gathering space in a rural part of the county is just what she thinks the community needs.
“It especially hits home right now with everything happening in the country, to be able to go back to some of those grassroots true American things,” she said. “A lot of us grew up at the grange, and everything happened there. Aunt Sue’s wedding or Uncle Tom’s funeral, whatever it may have been. To be able to get back to that is exciting.”