A local icon of railroading history will soon reopen with its new purpose in life.
The historic Renslow Trestle, a familiar site to motorists traveling through Eastern Kittitas County on Interstate 90 will reopen this spring, completing a vital link on the Palouse to Cascades Trail system.
Washington State Parks Eastern Region Planner Brian Patnode said the work started on July 7, 2020 and he said crews are hopeful to finish work on the bridge in time to open it in March, but the official opening date will be dependent on weather.
“We’re working on finishing things off,” he said. “It’s been difficult though with the recent snow.”
In the meantime, he said it is important for people to not try to access the structure due to safety reasons and out of respect for remaining construction crews.
“We just want to make sure that the contractor has the space and room to complete the project,” he said. “Of course, we wouldn’t want anyone’s safety to be compromised, whether it’s the general public or the contractors themselves.”
Patnode said the project totaled approximately $1.2 million, much of which came from capital budget allocations approved by the Washington State Legislature in 2018. The project involved installing decking over the steel frame that spans approximately 678 feet over Interstate 90 at a height of approximately 118 feet. Safety railings are being installed, along with an informational kiosk and two interpretive panels talking about the trail and the history of railroading in the region.
In the coming month, Patnode said crews will do finishing grading and surfacing work, as well as finishing up the railing and decking on the trestle. He said crews will also complete fencing on the approaches to the trestle, as well as placing signage and the informational kiosk, as well as two interpretive panels which will be sited at overlooks at each side of the trestle.
With the upcoming opening, Patnode said the trestle will help to provide a crucial link in the Palouse to Cascades Trail system for users, eliminating what he referred to as a long, convoluted detour around the trestle that was previously necessary for users to traverse the interstate.
“With this trestle in place, we’re excited to have it almost complete,” he said. “It will allow people to basically ride the trail from North Bend to the Columbia River without any major detours.”
Originally built as part of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad’s Pacific Coast Extension, the trestle initially existed as a wood structure built in 1908 in anticipation of the opening of the route. The existing steel structure replaced the wooden one in 1910 and served the mainline until the railroad ended operations in 1980.
Kittitas County Historical Museum Director Sadie Thayer unearthed a June 17, 1909 article in the Ellensburg Dawn newspaper that talked about the service being ready to begin, listing stops on the timetable in Eastern Kittitas County including Renslow, Boylston, Cheviot, Rye and Cohassett before crossing the Columbia River at the Beverly Bridge, which is also undergoing restoration.
With the Milwaukee Road and Northern Pacific’s routes through Kittitas County, Thayer said there were once approximately 80 of the small stops scattered throughout the county, most of which have now ceased to exist. Renslow was one of those stops.
“The train could only go so many miles before it needed water for the steam, or it needed a certain break,” she said. “You would have mail stops, you would have telegraph stops, you would have communities spring up because of the checkerboard land that was sold off by the rail line through their right of way,” she said. “Based around what the railroad needed, these communities would pop up.”
Eventually, train technology improved so that the engines could go longer distances without needing frequent stops. Thayer said these improvements spelled the end of many of those small communities.
“The small towns that relied on these necessary stops started disappearing,” she said. “Their main service stopped coming.”
According to an article written by Mark Borleske of the Cascade Rail Foundation, the Renslow trestle was open at one point to users when the John Wayne Pioneer Trail was first established.
“During the early days of the John Wayne Pioneer Wagons & Riders cross-state ride on the trail, there were legendary hair-raising stories of wagons and riders crossing the trail,” Borleske wrote. “Later, the decking was removed from the trestle and the ends were blocked off to prevent crossing the bridge.”
With the reopening of the trestle, Thayer said its new purpose will help to preserve the storied railroad history of Kittitas County for all to enjoy for generations to come.
“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “Various users will be able to see its marvel and learn about its past. It gives them an opportunity to experience and explore something that otherwise is just a relic in our community. The stories and the past get forgotten, so having the new interpretive signage that will be connected with the Renslow trestle and the passage through it will literally tie past and present together.”