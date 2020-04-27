While many schools are canceling senior graduation, the Thorp School District will be proceeding on time with their graduation ceremony. With a graduating class of 14 students, the district is confident it could host a safe ceremony for its seniors.
There will be changes made to the ceremony to keep everyone safe, the biggest of which is that it will be hosted outside on the football field, instead of the gym which the district has done in the past.
Superintendent and principal Andrew Perkins said the school will keep distance between the graduates, and there will be no handshakes when receiving diplomas. When called, graduates will receive their diploma from a center table, instead of from Perkins.
“We’re small, we’re nimble,” Perkins said, “We should be able to do a graduation with 14 students.”
The audience of will watch the graduation from their vehicles, which will be formed in a half circle around the football field on the track, facing in. Graduates will be seated facing the line of vehicles.
“They (the graduates) would one by one come up and give their speech or we would have a table with the diplomas already up there, and they would come and grab their diploma,” Perkins said. “In other words, there would be no shaking of hands or proximity to anybody, but we would all be there together. At the appropriate time they would all throw their caps in the air and everybody would honk.”
Perkins said the school will likely limit the attendance to two vehicles per student. There are still many details that could change between now and the graduation date of June 5. The district doesn’t see why it won’t be able to continue with graduation for a school of their size. Perkins said that if the school was any larger, they would have some trouble.