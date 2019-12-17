The interaction didn’t particularly need subtitles. A woman with a gray sweatshirt and Navajo designed purse made her way through the front door, across the room to the annual Christmas Author Party at Jerrol’s Saturday afternoon.
A group of nine local authors sat at tables just outside the coffee shop, stacks of individual works piled high, supported with smiling faces, the holiday book signing already beginning to attract attention.
The woman seemed intent on meeting first-time author Rebecca Kennedy, who sat on the outside with her latest, “Po’ White Trash & Lint Heads,” and immediately struck up a conversation, perfectly natural in the setting where other customers were in discussion with the other authors.
The woman smiled, then gathered up the stack three or four books on the table much to Kennedy’s surprise and asked for a personal message and signature for each one. Not a bad way to start, really, to have someone buy all the stock on the table in the first 15 minutes of the signing.
When she was done. Kennedy stepped around the table and gave a big hug to her new fan, the connection between author and reader solidified in a way that didn’t even need words.
“I’ve written numerous professional journal articles and professional papers, but this was my first attempt at a non-academic work,” said Kennedy, whose “Po’ White Trash & Lint Heads,” is an autobiography.
According to her Amazon.com page, the book is an account of Kennedy’s life from 1950 through 1964 and a Southern cotton mill culture and depiction of an oppressive and violent Jim Crow era, ultra-fundamentalist Christianity’s complicity in maintaining an Old South social order.
The white people in her community lamented the Civil War’s Lost Cause and longed for the rise of the Old South’s Glorious Confederacy. Her memoir relates her eye-witness stories of how “Poor White Trash” families contrasted with her Lint Head family’s poverty existence.
It also includes her parents’ dilemma with her being a smart kid in a poor family and highlights Kennedy’s excitement and determination for an education she perceived as her hope to freedom. She also reveals the night her father’s mental illness exploded into physical, spiritual, and psychological destruction, setting in place her search for a better way,
“Writing this book was absolutely a healing process in many ways,” said Kennedy, who is originally from Norfolk, Virginia. “Once written, it takes some of the power of those experiences away. I found myself looking back with my accumulated experience and knowledge to 2019.
“It’s not like everything suddenly made sense. I saw it from a different perspective in that it wasn’t going to hurt me anymore.”
WRITING PROCESS
Kennedy currently has two more works in progress. One is with the critical editor and the other is ready for re-write. As she sat there with other authors from around the area, the thought formulated that a writer’s group in town might be something worth pursing.
“I call it my woman cave — my office where I do my writing,” she said with a smile. “But it gets kind of lonely and I think it would be nice to have other people with the same interests to bounce ideas off of or hear their stories.”
Author Carol Koman’s latest effort, “Reflections in the Dark,” is a self-published romance novel that allows her the freedom of creative expression and a chance to share with others.
“I love the process. I’ve been writing six years. I try to write each book separately from the other,” she said. “A lot of authors write a series, and sometimes it seems like if you haven’t read all the others you don’t know what’s going on.
“And no, these aren’t all about my romantic moments. Sometimes it seems a little happily-ever-after, like love what ‘should be’. But I like the creative expression and mixing in a little mystery and intrigue.”
Jeanne Lancaster actually went to school with author Joseph Powell, so Saturday was a quick reunion as well as a book signing with his latest, “The Slow Subtraction A.L.S. Poems.”
“This is fun to be able to come in and meet the authors and hear about their experiences that you wouldn’t get otherwise,” Lancaster said. “I bought one for me, and my sisters wanted one. But it’s nice to support the local writers.
“Ellensburg has some amazing authors and I always look forward to reading their new works and supporting them.”
Emily Mileko from Roslyn didn’t know the event was going on. But noticed local artist Justin Gibbens sitting on the end, supporting author David Guterson’s work “Turn Around Time: Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest,” which he did the illustrations.
“I ended up buying a book from a local author for my husband and ‘Turn Around Time,’ for my son. So it was to be able to come in and buy some Christmas presents and see there are so many local authors,” she said.