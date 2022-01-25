The age of technology has evolved from what was considered amazing in its day, from the victrola to the 8-track to the MP3 player, from Super 8 mm film movies to cell phone video to whatever is next on the technological horizon.
Tom Ott is going to expand on the foundation previous owner Jerry Alldredge built in establishing Home Video Studios in Ellensburg.
There is new ownership intent on maintaining the memories and forging the new frontier.
Ott is set to launch his business plan on Jan. 31 and intends to keep Alldredge on retainer through the first six months to ensure a smooth transition.
There is a variety of things the business offers, including preserving old analog captured memories to disc in today’s digital world and capturing today’s stories that will live on for generations.
“I’ve always worked with and been interested in technology,” Ott said. “At 12 years old, I started to produce, direct and edit films using Super 8 film technology for school projects and general entertainment for paying audiences.
“Over the years, I had to continually adapt to the changing audio and video technology and the related media changed from analog technologies like VHS, 8mm tape, Betamax, Mini DV tape, LP’s, 8 tracks, audio cassettes, reel to reel and finally to digital today.”
Home Video Studios can handle anything from transferring personal family memories or historical data to business promotions.
“Original stories and histories were told orally and eventually subjected to the listeners interpretation later came analog technologies, which are very fragile and have relatively short life span,” Ott explained. “We are fortunate to have digital technology in this world, so that our memories will have an enduring media to live on and share with generations to come.”
Home Video Studios is part of a national network, sharing information and procedures with businesses across the country, Ott said.
“We have a whole network of people that we can rely on,” he said. “There is a great deal of expertise. Among our network there is somebody with a specific expertise we might not have here in Ellensburg.
“We can reach out and ask if they have this sort of expertise that a transfer information or pictures over to a digital platform. So, we rely on each other.”
Having spent over 40 years working with all type of audio and video media technologies, Ott said he looks forward to utilizing his experience to help people recover or create new memories to share with family, friends and the world.