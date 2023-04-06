Faced with growing homelessness in the Kittitas County and Ellensburg communities, the Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness is moving forward with plans to develop a year-round Sleep Center in Ellensburg.
The committee is a joint Kittitas County and City of Ellensburg effort to address issues related to unhoused individuals within the county. The committee was formed in January 2022 to explore potential solutions.
HopeSource, a nonprofit that has provided services in Kittitas County since 1966, keeps an annual count of unsheltered households and individuals in the county. According to its 2023 Point in Time Count in January, there were nine households in Kittitas County counted as unsheltered homeless and 22 households as sheltered homeless.
“Since 2017, HopeSource has seen a reasonably consistent number of individuals and families that are literally homeless ...” HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said. “The main increasing trend we are seeing is people who are couch-surfing, meaning they are living with others on a day-to-day basis and moving between households.”
About 80% of those without housing seeking help were already residents of Kittitas County, Grindle said.
The committee identified a critical gap in services, specifically, a lack of year-round overnight shelter facilities to provide better access to services and to enforce public camping regulations, the City of Ellensburg said in a March 9 press release.
Last year, both Ellensburg and Kittitas County passed ordinances and policies regulating public camping.
The existing cold-weather shelter service in the city is provided by a partnership between seven churches within the Kittitas County community known as the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association. It runs from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week, from November to March. While the nighttime service keeps destitute residents out of the often windy and bitter Kittitas County winters, the service is not offered year-round.
The committee has identified a sleep center, much like the one found in Moses Lake, as a potential, nonpermanent solution for helping the unhoused within the county. Members of the Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness visited the sleep center at Moses Lake on last year.
“The City of Ellensburg and Kittitas County are in the early stages of searching for an appropriate location for a sleep center in the Ellensburg community,” city spokesperson Nicole Klauss said. “Current public property inventory has been examined for shelter use and found to be inadequate. The city and county are working together to hire a consultant to facilitate exploration of cost and location options for a sleep center facility.”
Terry Weiner, who is a committee member, Ellensburg assistant manager and city attorney, said finding that location is the biggest obstacle, and the city has no suitable city parcels.
“We’re looking for something that is in a location that isn’t too far outside of the downtown area ... where the idea would be to make it a location that the guest would be able to access without ... transportation,” Weiner said.
Due to issues with transportation and the need for adequate size, officials sought input via a suggestion box at a Community Open House on homelessness, behavioral health and the potential sleep center on March 28, Weiner said.
Currently, Ellensburg and Kittitas County are working to hire a consultant to help identify options. The two government entities have plans to fund the sleep center through a variety of sources, including local funds as well as state and federal grants and community support, Klauss said.
“We view (the sleep center) as a facility that’s open to not just the city’s homeless, unsheltered population, but the county,” Weiner said. “I know the county is supportive of this sleep center facility ... the county hasn’t committed, but ... we would anticipate, hopefully, that they will share in the cost.”
Grindle said HopeSource supports the plan.
“By using a housing first approach, unhoused individuals have the best opportunity to move forward in their lives,” she said. “Housing First operates on the belief that when the basic human need of shelter is met, people can then begin to work on meeting their goals and improving their lives in many ways. We believe that over time, this project can greatly reduce the number of unhoused people in Kittitas County.”
Learn more at https://www.beheardeburg.com/sleep-center.