Ellensburg officially kicked off the holiday season Friday night with Plaid Friday and Hometown Holidays, which attracted hundreds to the streets in the iconic downtown district. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As Plaid Friday transitioned into Hometown Holidays on Friday night, a work crew moved a table from inside the D&M Coffee and brought out two five-gallon canisters, setting up shop on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street.Two young pre-teenagers set up coffee cups, the plastic lids and coffee fixin's as people began to gather. There were shoppers still walking up and down the avenue taking advantage of Plaid Friday deals in the historical downtown, the two wanted to be ready as the night shifted its focus to Phase II, as people gathered for the Central Washington Dance Academy’s annual performance from the “Nutcracker” in the State Farm window.The night was crisp and clear, near freezing, but a perfect ambiance to lift the holiday spirit on the day after Thanksgiving. There was an excitement in the air as families with small children, grandmas and grandpas, people of all ages were ready to ring in new holiday season with better times after health restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the affair the year before. The two Kittitas Secondary School students, Brooklyn Velasquez and Joao Lopes, politely asked people as they waited for the dance of the “Nutcracker” if wanted something to drink.“Do you want some coffee or hot chocolate?” Brooklyn asked, expertly pouring a cup of coffee for one gentleman. “Room for cream?” she asked, wise beyond her years. The 11-year-old sounded a bit like the customer service you’d get inside.“I like doing this. It’s fun having the Hometown Holidays again. People come down here and we like promoting my mom’s business,” she said. “People like a coffee or hot chocolate to stay warm while they wait.”Brooklyn handed a cup of hot chocolate to a young girl, decked out with a purple knit cap and matching mittens. “It’s really hot,” she warned so not to ruin the experience with a scalding first sip. The 4-5-year-old nodded, eyes dancing with the excitement because she was included in an experience, she saw adults around her doing.The streets of the iconic downtown filled with hundreds of people ready to celebrate the Hometown Holidays. It looked like something out of John Ford Clymer sketch for the Saturday Evening Post.“I think it’s fun that people get to celebrate with all the lights. They’re excited to be downtown. It’s way better this year,” Joao said. “Last year there was the pandemic and quarantine stuff, so we didn’t get to have it.“Here, good people do good things for others and I like the idea of getting together like this.”Where in years past, the Ellensburg Downtown Association had set up bleachers in the parking spaces outside the State Farm windows for families and bystanders to sit and watch. The abbreviated 2021 holiday celebration did not. But it didn’t matter, families were lined up four or five deep on the sidewalk on the Fourth Avenue side, same with the Pearl Street side, to watch the dancers in their traditional production. Children bounced with excitement. Some were wearing those tennis shoes that light up the heel and sole with a burst of lights on impact that brought a smile to more than one adult. “Man, I wish they had those when I was a kid.”One little girl broke free of her mother’s hold and rushed up the to door, pressing her nose against the glass to catch a glimpse inside, a bit like children used to do getting a peek inside the big tent at the traveling circus. She returned to mom and they continued their Western Swing dance as they watched.Central Washington Dance Academy did not disappoint with its performance, starting with a group of young pre-teen dancers, then high school age and adults, finally wrapping up its 5:15 p.m. performance with a showcase of Russian style, much to the enjoyment of the crowd applauding their efforts.With sunset coming earlier and earlier as Central Washington moves into the winter months, the brisk air was cold enough to remind people that there might be snow for Christmas Day a mere 30 days away. But for now, it was a perfect moment giving a new and special meaning to Hometown Holidays.The large gathering made its way down the Unity Park. As the city transforms the future park into a creative space for events exactly this, it was ideal to bring the return of Hometown Holidays back with one more gathering at the Rotary Pavilion.Santa and Mrs. Claus were ready and waiting as the families surrounded the pavilion for the annual turning on of the Christmas lights. The children with the cool lighted sneakers lit up the night as they danced with anticipation. Young ones looked on with excitement as Santa waved a number of them up for a quick photo op.The little girl with the purple knit cap and mittens stood a bit starry eyed, waiting in the queue for her turn, before running up and launching into Santa’s arms for her photo with Santa. The cell phone cameras worked overtime.Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb congratulated the EDA for its presentation of the event. For EDA executive Brenda DeVore, it was her first Hometown Holidays and couldn't have gone much better, she said.Finally, the moment of truth had arrived and they were ready to turn on the holiday lights in the trees surrounding the pavilion. DeVore brought up Brooklyn and Joao for the count down. "Five-four-three-two-one," the crowd chanted. And the lights sprung to life to a rousing ovation.Unity Park will look different next year when the city implements its plan to transform the downtown space. But on a night one the day after Thanksgiving, the space held true to its name, Unity Park.Ellensburg came together one more time in the historical downtown district to celebrate the return of Hometown Holidays, setting in motion the prelude to a better year to come and a chance to return to pre-pandemic normal for a night with friends and family. 