For over 50 years, the last Monday of May has been observed as Memorial Day, a day to commemorate the U.S. military servicemembers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.

Anyone driving past IOOF Cemetery or High Valley Cemetery this Memorial Day weekend will see nearly 1,100 flags placed by members of Central Washington University’s Army ROTC Cadets and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683 at the memorial stones for veterans.


