Members of Central Washington University’s Army ROTC Cadets and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683 salute as they prepare to place flags at the memorial stones for veterans in honor of Memorial Day. Nearly 1,100 flags were placed at IOOF Cemetery and High Valley Cemetery.
Nearly 1,100 flags were placed at IOOF Cemetery and High Valley Cemetery for Memorial Day to honor veterans who died in service.
Contributed by Raven Harlin
Members of Central Washington University’s Army ROTC Cadets and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683 salute as they prepare to place flags at the memorial stones for veterans in honor of Memorial Day. Nearly 1,100 flags were placed at IOOF Cemetery and High Valley Cemetery.
Contributed by Raven Harlin
Nearly 1,100 flags were placed by members of Central Washington University’s Army ROTC Cadets and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683 at the memorial stones of veterans for Memorial Day.
Contributed by Raven Harlin
Members of Central Washington University’s Army ROTC Cadets and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683 place flags at memorial stones for veterans on this Memorial Day weekend.
Contributed by Raven Harlin
Contributed by Raven Harlin
Members of Central Washington University’s Army ROTC Cadets and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683 placed flags at the memorial stones for veterans on this Memorial Day weekend.
For over 50 years, the last Monday of May has been observed as Memorial Day, a day to commemorate the U.S. military servicemembers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.
Anyone driving past IOOF Cemetery or High Valley Cemetery this Memorial Day weekend will see nearly 1,100 flags placed by members of Central Washington University’s Army ROTC Cadets and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 683 at the memorial stones for veterans.