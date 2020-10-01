With the COVID-19 pandemic, the wildfires and the season rapidly changing, HopeSource figured people in need can use a break, kicking off its 2020-21 Energy Assistance Program to help with utilities bills.
The program is open to people who meet the income requirements. Eligible participants can receive benefits ranging from $100 to $1,000. Priority sign-ups are for those with households meeting any of the following criteria: A person age 60 or older, under the age of 6 and those with disabilities. Sign-ups for all other households will begin Oct. 13.
JOB LOSS
“Based on information job losses, this program is essential. We are encouraging people to apply right away,” said Kate Sander, Energy Manager. “We issue the payment directly to the provider. We’ll issue payment per program year. If somebody had a $200 bill and they would get the maximum and that would be chipped away at through the winter.”
HopeSource currently administers three Energy Assistance grants: Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Kittitas PUD (Public Utility District).
ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS
“Assistance through the LIHEAP program is available to households at or below 150 percent of the poverty line, with a maximum award of $1,000 per program year. Previously, qualification for LIHEAP was capped at 125 percent of the poverty line,” Sander said.
“The award is paid directly to the energy provider. We can provide financial assistance for people’s main source of heat, whether that’s electricity, natural gas, oil, propane or wood.”
HEAT SOURCES
Additional assistance is available through the PSE and Kittitas PUD programs HopeSource administers and is dependent on whether the client is a PSE or PUD customer and other program-specific requirements. The city of Ellensburg also has a rate discount program, for which HopeSource qualifies customers.
The HopeSource Energy Assistance Program can help by assisting with heating costs, such as electric, gas, oil, propane, wood and wood pellets.
Income eligibility is based on household size and has been increased this year compared to previous years, meaning more households will be eligible for assistance. For example, a household of four people would qualify for a basic award if the monthly income is $3,275 or less. What determines “net monthly income” is determined by program policies.
COVID-19
This year, due to COVID-19, once a person applies via the HopeSource website or via telephone, they will receive a postcard in the mail with further instructions on the documents they need to provide.
Information about program requirements and an application can be found at www.hopesource.us. Appointments can be conducted via telephone and email.