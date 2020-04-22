When Gov. Jay Inslee issued his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, many Washingtonians did just that. But what if you didn’t have a place to call home in the COVID-19 pandemic? That was a problem across the state for the homeless population.
But in Kittitas County, many homeless residents were able to take shelter in motels, through a program operated by HopeSource, according to a news release from the organization.
With a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, HopeSource has housed more than 90 homeless or displaced people in five motels in Ellensburg and Cle Elum since mid-March.
The length of stay has varied, based on the individual’s needs. More people are currently on a wait list to be housed.
“We were able to ramp up quickly to help in this health crisis,” said Susan Grindle, HopeSource chief executive officer.
“HopeSource provided these men and women with a place to stay until they were confirmed to be symptom-free, using the screening tool from the county public health department. This kept the community and all of its citizens safe,” Grindle said.
While these clients were housed, HopeSource provided meals and laundry services. Pita Pit, Café C5, Daily Bread & Mercantile, Rodeo City BBQ, Dirks’ Pizza, Ellensburg Pasta Company, Stella’s Cle Elum and Sunset Cafe served as food vendors, while The Laundry Center of Ellensburg handled the clothing.
“The local restaurants delivering the meals report this partnership as a ‘life saver’ during the economic shutdown,” Grindle said. “They are smaller establishments, and being closed is especially hard-hitting for them.”
While at the motels, HopeSource case managers worked with clients to find permanent housing, reunite with their families or begin building housing and employment stability plans. For clients transitioning out of the motels to unsheltered situations, HopeSource staff continues to provide case management services to seek better long-term outcomes.
A key asset in this program is Acy Seward, a formerly homeless Ellensburg resident who now works for HopeSource as an outreach specialist.
“We could not have connected with these hard-to-reach people without the help of Acy, who has changed his own life and now works to help others change their lives. Acy says ‘Hope changes everything,’ which is the HopeSource slogan,” Grindle said.
Joseph Frangipani, client advocate for HopeSource housing programs, is often out in the field with Seward talking with homeless people about the motel program and other services.
“I think the most inspiring part of working with our clients is watching relationships flower. Despite many local businesses and churches closing, you really see relationships come together in unique ways,” Frangipani said. “What's inspiring is how these relationships deepen when we struggle together, because this encourages empathy. Empathy is a very human trait, and it can surface through facing adversity together, which produces great change.”
For more information about HopeSource programs, call 509-925-1448.