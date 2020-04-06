With the Kittitas County Public Health Department reporting 10 cases of COVID-19 virus, HopeSource is doing its part in assisting with isolation and quarantine orders.
According to a release, four housing programs have been expanded to not only include those experiencing homelessness, but also those displaced due to self-isolation and quarantine orders. The release also stated, temporary housing solutions will be implemented for those needing to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 as identified by Kittitas County Public Health Department.
“This money comes from a consolidated homeless grant. They have an equation they use for the number of homeless in each county and distributed got a certain amount of money,” HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said. “If people are displaced because of the COVID-19 virus, we can help with temporary housing.”
The housing will include private living space, daily meals, cleaning, and laundry service. For people experiencing homelessness who have not been exposed to COVID-19, the same options will be provided to prevent potential exposure.
“We have agreements with six different hotels in both the Upper and Lower county,” Grindle said. “People are put in isolation for 14 days. If they don’t show symptoms in that time frame, they can rejoin a family group or whatever.
“The thing that is unique about this particular grant, is that not only do we help people with housing. But we can also provide the meals. We’ve contracted with seven or eight small restaurants throughout the county to be able to help them with some income.”
Deliveries are made directly to each motel unit to help keep staff employed as well as help people that need to be isolated to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.