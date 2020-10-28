It is still two weeks until the Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter opens, but the low 30s Central Washington temperatures are making the matter a little more urgent for people without homes or a warm place to sleep.
The HopeSource Neighbor to Neighbor program is making the transition a little bit more bearable with the distribution of sleeping bags, hats, socks, gloves, and coats over the weekend. Neighbor to Neighbor outreach program is specifically designed to divert clients toward housing programs and other resources that HopeSource offers.
The Cold Weather Shelter is scheduled to open Nov. 9 at its new location owned by Grace Episcopal Church at 1201 N. B Street.
“We went out over the weekend to deliver cold-weather supplies to the homeless community while we wait for the KVMA shelter opening,” Public Relations Coordinator Samantha Puntenney said. “We are expecting freezing temperatures before the opening, so we distributed cold weather supplies to help tide people over.
“This year we have collaborated with the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association to ensure that none of our homeless neighbors were without hope or resources until that time.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a new set of guidelines for the shelter this year only, starting with the location. Where last year, there was a different location every night of the week, this year there will be just one located on North B Street. There will also be several safety guidelines in place to ensure a safe and healthy environment.
Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH), the Kittitas County Ministerial Association and HopeSource are currently addressing the needs of the Kittitas County homeless and how to best operate the Cold Weather Shelter in Ellensburg. Volunteers are still needed to operate the facility.
Both guests and volunteers will be screened nightly and have their temperatures taken before entering the facility. Social distancing will, of course, apply, according to First Christian Church pastor Don Green.
FISH, the Kittitas County Ministerial Association and HopeSource will provide the shelter, the volunteer staff, the coordination and the food. The three organizations will be collaborating in their efforts to get through this year because of the coronavirus.
The shelter will be open the second week of November through March as it has in the past.