Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part article on a proposed solution to house homeless individuals within the community. Part two will outline the response from the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners on the presentation.
It’s got good guts, and it holds the potential to create a much-needed asset in the county’s fight against homelessness. Now it’s up to the community to decide if they can get behind it.
HopeSource spent time with the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners Wednesday to talk about the possibility of converting the long-vacated Nites Inn motel property into an apartment complex to house chronically homeless residents. The former motel, located on South Ruby Street in Ellensburg has been vacant for approximately five years.
HopeSource Chief Operations Officer John Raymond said funding has become available through Washington Senate Bill 1866, known as Apple Health and Homes Act. According to the bill outline, the funding is designed to assist persons receiving community support through medical assistance programs to receive supportive housing.
According to the bill, to be eligible for a housing benefit authorization, a person must be 18 years of age or older and be enrolled in a medical assistance program and eligible for community support services. They also must have been assessed by a licensed behavioral health agency to have a behavioral health need which is defined as meeting certain criteria, including having mental health needs, including a need for improvement, stabilization, or prevention of deterioration of functioning resulting from the presence of a mental illness, or having substance use disorder needs indicating the need for outpatient substance use disorder treatment.
“The legislature finds that the epidemic of homelessness apparent in communities throughout Washington is creating immense suffering,” the bill states. “It is threatening the health of homeless families and individuals, sapping their human potential, eroding public confidence, and undermining the shared values that have driven our state’s prosperity, including public safety and access to public streets, parks, and facilities.”
REPURPOSING THE OLD FOR SOMETHING NEW
Raymond said the funding is primarily for chronically homeless individuals, many of whom have disabilities, saying the bill appropriates $300 million for acquisition and development of properties. He said additional funding is available from the Washington State Health Care Authority to support ongoing case management for staff.
“We looked at the programs and what they could fund,” he said. “We also looked at the needs of the community. We realize there is a real opportunity to utilize those funds to repurpose the Nites Inn that has been vacant for years and years.”
Raymond said HopeSource staff toured the building with the current owner and found all 32 units within the structure are in serviceable condition, with the exception of some minor issues such as flooring that would need to be renovated as part of the project. The structure also sits on a 4.8-acre property that is zoned for multifamily use, which gives it the opportunity to further develop the land for additional affordable housing projects in the future.
“We could renovate those units from 32 single studio units into 16 one-bedroom units, which would be ideal for the chronically homeless individuals we are talking about that need this kind of support,” he said of the existing hotel structure. “These are the folks that are living in the community gardens, living in tents in Upper County, and have behavioral health, substance abuse disorders, or other disabling conditions that make it impossible for them to be able to house themselves or stay housed if they were to get support from us.”
Raymond said the homeless population who suffer from those types of issues are the hardest to serve, saying it is critical to find a solution to help get them off the streets and into housing that is safe and healthy for them.
“We thought this was an opportunity to utilize of some of the funding that has been allocated by both the city and the county,” he said.
A PATH FORWARD
Raymond pointed out that funding was allocated to the Addison Place affordable housing project, but that project had stalled for a number of reasons.
“It’s still a viable project, but construction costs have escalated,” he said, saying the funds could be repurposed toward the Nites Inn property. “We would have that facility and take advantage of the (House Bill) 1866 funds and create some permanent supportive housing beds here which we definitely need.”
Looking at the situation from a macro perspective, HopeSource CEO Susan Grindle said the organization sees potential in the acquisition and renovation of the former hotel as a comprehensive pathway for the community to enrich their toolkit in fighting homelessness beyond the current resources that are available.
“We do outreach, and we do the cold weather shelter,” she said. “We’ve moved quite a few people to permanent shelter from the cold weather shelter, because we’re there to build a relationship. We have enhanced shelter, but what we don’t have is the gap called permanent supportive housing. We can move some people to rent subsidy or market rate, but there’s still that group that’s left on the streets or in the community gardens because they’re that other group that we can’t move through the same way we can move the other homeless people. You can have them on the street, or you can have them in a facility.”