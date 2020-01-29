It’s taken some doing, but HopeSource is finally ready to break ground for its Spurling Court affordable housing project, which consists of 29 units on the east side of Rainier Avenue and another 20 on the west side.
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled at noon on Friday at the location at the corner of Rainier and West Rainier. Construction is expected to get underway the first week of February, HopeSource director of affordable housing Craig Kelly said.
“We’re absolutely excited about this. When we closed in December it was a total relief of stress. It was a remarkable moment because this is such an excellent opportunity for Ellensburg and Kittitas County,” said Kelly, who used $500,000 awarded by the Kittitas County Commissioners as the cornerstone for funding. “It’s a grassroots effort and it’s finally happening.”
HopeSource expects to have total occupancy by the spring of 2021 targeting households with incomes at or below the average median income.
The general contractor will be James Rochlin of SRI-Rochlin Construction Services, subcontractors have been sourced from Central Washington for much of the work, said Kelly, who will be overseeing the overall development and construction of the project. The developer partner is Shelter Resources Inc.
“We should have the foundation poured and the walls and ceilings up by the end of the year. The permits have been applied for and we’re ready to go,” Kelly said.
Plans are to include a mixture of town homes and flats, including 25 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units.
“We are targeting low-income households and creating current housing for people that can’t afford housing,” he said. “In order to get the federal tax money you have to keep the rents fairly low, but in order to get the case flow the deal has to be paid for by the end of construction.
“We’ll be doing some pre-marketing for applications soon and hopefully get a waiting list going. We expect to have total occupancy by the spring of 2021.”
HopeSource purchased the property for $375,000 and the project is funded by several local, state and federal programs. HopeSource applied for Low Income Housing Tax Credits which are awarded through the Housing Finance Commission. It also received a $975,000 Federal Home Loan, which is deferred for 40 years.
The city of Ellensburg waved impact fees to help reduce overall costs and Kittitas County allocated $500,000. For the Spurling Court project $95,000 will come out of the county’s affordable housing funds and $405,000 will come from the homelessness fund.