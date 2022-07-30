...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Tyle gets a drink thanks to her owner Eben Stucky at the Rotary Park dog park on Friday.
During this period of extreme heat, veterinarians caution people need to make sure they and their pets are safe and sheltered.
“In dogs, if their rectal temperature hits 107, they are not gonna survive,” said Ellensburg Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Michael Fuller. “You can get them cooled off but by then there is organ damage… if they hit 107 they will have kidney shutdown, nerve damage, brain damage stuff like that. Even if you get them cooled down they are not going to make it.”
Fuller said heat stroke is admittedly rare in most animals, as long as they get water and shade. It is not uncommon for him to see an entire summer pass by without a single pet admitted for heat stroke, although he usually sees two or three cases a season. The most common causes are dogs left in cars while their owner is away.
“I still see people who insist that the dog has got to go with them wherever they are going,” Fuller said. “Most people should really reconsider if it is hot. Leave them at home in a shady spot, most of the time they would be better off if they stayed home.”
Common signs of heat stroke in dogs especially are constant panting even in shade or cool areas, or signs of unresponsiveness. Fuller said if people notice a significant change in their dog’s response time, they should call a vet immediately because it is an emergency.
Simple shade and if possible a shallow wading pool should be enough to keep a dog comfortable in the heat. Although a drastic change from hot sun to cold water could cause shock. Fuller said it is best to slowly ease the dogs into cooler temperatures, keep the pool outside and let the water evaporation from the dog be what cools them down.
A much more common problem, and one that Fuller has already seen several times this year, is burns on the bottoms of paws from dogs walking on hot asphalt or concrete. These surfaces hold heat, and can be like walking on a frying pan.
“Even before this bad heat came, we have had several dogs that came in with burns on their pads from walking on concrete or asphalt,” Fuller said. “I have had dogs come in with third-degree burns on their pads.”
He said the best prevention for burns is to keep dogs off these hot surfaces whenever possible. If it is too hot to walk barefoot, it is probably too hot for the dogs. While the treatment for the burns is pretty basic, according to Fuller, the recovery time can be several weeks before the dog is comfortably walking around again.
This is not usually a problem for cats, as dogs get the burns from trying to follow their owners. Cats are not the type to follow someone if they don’t want to, and if they think it is too hot, they will stay somewhere cooler. Fuller said this is also the reason cats don’t get heat stroke as often, they will usually find a shady spot somewhere and stay there. Cats usually get burned by jumping on a hot stove in the winter while trying to find somewhere warm.
Smaller indoor animals such as hamsters and rabbits do OK as long as they are out of direct sunlight. However, Fuller said rabbits are terrible in the sun and can overheat quickly if they do not have shade. This is especially a problem for outdoor pens that are uncovered. He said as long as people provide shade and water, they will likely be fine.
Providing shade and water is a common theme in making sure animals stay safe in the summer, and is commonly all an animal needs. This goes for livestock as well, cattle and horses are not bothered too much by the heat according to Fuller, but nothing thrives in direct sunlight.