Dog at water

Tyle gets a drink thanks to her owner Eben Stucky at the Rotary Park dog park on Friday.

 Jack Belcher / Daily Record

During this period of extreme heat, veterinarians caution people need to make sure they and their pets are safe and sheltered.

“In dogs, if their rectal temperature hits 107, they are not gonna survive,” said Ellensburg Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Michael Fuller. “You can get them cooled off but by then there is organ damage… if they hit 107 they will have kidney shutdown, nerve damage, brain damage stuff like that. Even if you get them cooled down they are not going to make it.”

