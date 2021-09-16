Review Windrow art

The Hotel Windrow recently added the Back 40, an outdoor seating area.

 Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file

Hotel Windrow general manager Matt Skaletsky said he was working on some new ideas when he joined the team this past summer, and one of those new ideas comes just in time for football season.

The hotel on Fifth and Main has expanded its Back 40 patio into a casual outdoor bar and eatery and will host a grand opening on Thursday at 4 p.m. to kick it off.

“We have the Basalt and the Top of the Burg. We want the Back 40 to be the fun place for locals, guests and college students to gather,” Skaletsky said. “It’s the perfect complement to watching the Seahawks on Sunday.”

He talked about expanding into live music as well. But the Thursday through Sunday schedule opens up the weekend for food and drinks and football on the Back 40, he said.

The menu includes signatures like executive chef Kelley Cook’s Frito Chili Pie, featuring house smoked brisket chili, stacked “Irish Nachos” topped with potatoes and queso, and pimento cheese dip with club crackers.

There are other options like a barbecue tray with pulled pork or brisket with sides like cornbread, brisket mac n’ cheese or tots, Cook said.

“Back 40 is the new community gathering place, the spot to kick back with friends and share a bucket of beers and warm-you-up food in the winter months, or cool-you-down cocktails during the summer,” said Cook. “I’ve always dreamed of having more outdoor, casual options.”

From the very beginning the Hotel Windrow, the first downtown hotel in the past 38 years, has been community oriented, blending Kittitas Valley history with a modern style to formulate 59-room boutique hotel on Main Street.

The Back 40 development adds another element and a gathering place for locals and guests.

