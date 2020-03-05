Supporters of designating Ellensburg Blue Agate as the Washington state gem will have to wait until 2021 to try again. It never made it to the Senate floor during this short 2020 session
House Bill 2757, sponsored by Representatives Chris Corry, Tom Dent, Sherry Appleton, Skyler Rude, Noel Frame, Marcus Riccelli, Lauren Davis and Debra Lekanoff, passed the Washington House of Representatives roll call vote 91-7 and appeared to be headed to the Senate with a head of steam. But supporters missed a critical deadline on Feb. 28 and it was not heard in the Senate State Government and Tribal Relations Committee.
CRITICAL ISSUES
“There are a lot of critical and more important issues that needed to be addressed and since the bill wasn’t read by 5 p.m., it never moved to the Senate floor,” Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer said. “Our museum will be along for the ride, supporting the bill wherever we can, providing facts and history on the Ellensburg Blue Agate.
“We knew it was a short legislative cycle (60 days) and we ran short on time because there was so much that needed to be heard. I’m glad we got as far as we did. Hopefully we laid the ground work for next session.”
House Bill 2757 summary called to replace petrified wood with Ellensburg Blue Agate as the official state gem. Petrified wood would be re-designated the official state vegetative fossil and the Columbian mammoth re-designated the official state vertebrate fossil.
“It’s a unique opportunity. What we’ve done is propose a bill to honor the Ellensburg Blue, and rightly so, as the state gem. But retain the petrified wood as the state vegetative fossil, so we’re not removing it all together,” Corry said after it passed in the House. “This was a way to keep everybody happy and you don’t get to do that very often.”
RARE GEM
The Ellensburg Blue is one of the rarest gems in the world and also referred as E-Blue. The formation dates back to millions of years and is unique because the sky blue color. It is believed the color comes from flowing through lava beds in the Kittitas Valley a million years ago. Researchers also believe that the blue color comes from refracted light from tiny particles in the stone, which is similar to why the sky is blue itself.
The Blue is primarily found in the Reecer Creek and Green Canyon areas but can also be found near Thorp and west toward Cle Elum. They are a product of the 47-million-year-old Teanaway Basalt. Central Washington University geology lecturer Nick Zentner theorizes the agates were carried to the valley through Green Canyon by a river that doesn’t exist at that location anymore.
Washington designated petrified wood as its official gemstone in 1975. Most of the petrified wood in Washington grew during the Miocene Epoch, 12 to 5 million years ago and played host to vast forests of cypress, oak, elm and ginkgo trees.
“Hopefully with Rep. Corry’s guidance, we can start again in the Senate in 2021,” Thayer said, “because we can bring it back next year when the legislative session will be 105 days and there will be more time.”