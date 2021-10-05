Support Local Journalism


The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office responded to the discovery of human remains by a hiker in the Stampede Pass area on Oct. 1, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the length of time the remains have been outside and the state of decomposition, the body was not immediately identifiable. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide and the Coroner's Office has released the body to the King County Medical Examiner's Office for a forensic autopsy, scheduled this week.

