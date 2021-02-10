A new semester has begun for the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District and it will be the first semester that starts with the hybrid learning schedule. The district switched from a fully online schedule to the hybrid in November so students and teachers could meet face to face.
“It’s great to see the kids on campus,” said CERSD High School Principal Brett Simpson. “We only get to see them a couple days, but it’s been good. Teachers have been having a lot of opportunities to work in small groups because of social distancing, we have got fewer kids in the building at a time.”
Simpson said the system has been working well, so the district will not only continue using it, but has added another day to the hybrid schedule. Wednesdays have been online for all students last semester, but will now rotate the different student groups each week.
Previously, students had been split into two groups, “A” and “B”. Group A would attend classes in-person Mondays and Tuesdays, with and B would attend Thursday and Friday. When students are not attending in-person, they are taking classes online.
“Getting kids in front of teachers, we know that’s where kids had the most success, and so we have been wanting to offer as many opportunities as we can to have kids in front of their teachers,” Simpson said. “We have kids in the building and we were looking to get them that extra day, to have one more opportunity, two more times a month for the kids to be in front of their teachers and getting that instruction.”
The semester ended Feb. 2, and the new one started Feb. 4. So far the semester has been going well, and group B will be in class next Wednesday.
Simpson said this year has been hard on students not just because of the hybrid schedule. More high school students have been working jobs, meaning more students have to balance their education with their work. Simpson can only guess the reasoning for students taking more jobs has something to do with the coronavirus and the current economy.
“There are a lot of outside factors that we are trying to work through with a lot of our students,” Simpson said. “There are more things than a normal school, outside of even how COVID is affecting their families and events and other things that are happening.”
The high school was able to help struggling students catch up on their work before the end of the semester as a result of the hybrid schedule and in-person learning. Other programs have been put in place for students who need the help. Simpson said the school has a variety of different programs to help specific students reach their academic goals.
This in-person hybrid schedule is only made possible because of the precautions taken by the school and the community to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We are just excited. We are proud of our community, our school district and our county for being one of the few counties that is in session,” Simpson said. “Having high school students in session is, word across the street is, that’s not necessarily something that is occurring currently (in other counties)... We hope they can continue the hard work to keep us on campus through June, and hopefully maybe something will be different when we come back next fall.”