Construction on Interstate 90 is moving to Phase 3. This is a six-mile stretch west of Lake Easton, going from mile post 64.5 to 70.1. Construction will begin the summer of 2021 and is scheduled to finish by the fall of 2025.
A detour is being constructed starting at milepost 70 (the top of Easton Hill) heading west, going for three miles, to milepost 67. The four-lane detour is scheduled to be completed around mid-October, according to WSDOT Public Information Officer Summer Derrey. The detour is only necessary for westbound traffic.
“We are basically taking traffic off of the highway, onto a detour route so that we can build those extra lanes,” Derrey said. “So we will be extending the two lanes in each direction, to three lanes in each direction.”
According to Derrey, costs for Phase 3 will be $286 million, including the detour. The project is being funded through the 2015 Connecting Washington Funding Package.
According to WSDOT, Phase 3 will add a new lane in each direction, build wildlife crossings, realign the roadway to improve sightlines, replace concrete pavement and truck climbing lanes, improve intelligent transportation designs and stabilize rock slopes.
“This is a major mountain pass and rocks do fall from the hillside, so it’s our job to go in there and stabilize those slopes anywhere it is needed,” Derrey said. “
A contractor for the project has not been decided as of yet, with the bidding scheduled to begin in the spring 2021.
Derrey said WSDOT will begin designing the details of Phase 4 for this fall and estimate construction to begin 2026. Phase 4 will be connecting Phases 1 and 2 with Phase 3.
Derrey said construction on Phase 3 is starting at the other end of the project so construction crews can repurpose the materials used. Essentially, the dirt, gravel and other resources dug up in Phase 3, will be used in Phase 4.
Construction for Phase 3 will contain multiple wildlife crossings, with most going under the highway. However, Derrey said one of these crossings will be an overpass. This will be a similar overpass to the one constructed in Phase 1 and 2.