Iconic fingerstyle guitarist and master of DADGAD tuning Pierre Bensusan coming to Ellensburg.

His tour schedule includes stops in San Diego, Santa Monica, Calif., Santa Barbara, Calif., Eugene and Portland in Oregon as well as Seattle.
But Pierre Bensusan’s upcoming concert and guitar instruction in Central Washington says a lot more about the iconic fingerstyle guitarist and master of DADGAD tuning than any concert at legendary concert halls around the world.
Bensusan has been featured on guitar magazines across Europe and showcases his DADGAD alternative tuning most associated with Celtic music, though it’s also used throughout rock, folk, metal, that give his shows a unique flavor.
Bensusan is scheduled to play at Morgan Performing Arts Center on May 19 and host a tutorial seminar at Boogie Man Music on May 21. The instructional is available to the first eight to sign up.
“My approach is similar to that of jazz musicians. While many are highly trained musicians, when they play, it is all about being in the moment and improvising,” Bensusan said on his website.
“My quest is to create a space where the guitar and voice tell a story together. Then, I never feel alone when going into ‘the zone.’ Bringing the audience along with me is a humbling experience; it’s both an honor and a joy.”
He will also be presenting at Thorp School on May 17, along with concerts in Moses Lake (May 18), Wenatchee (May 20) and the finale at Cave B Winery (May 21).
Bensusan recorded “Azwan” late 2019, and intended to promote it on his 2020 tour, which was wiped out by the pandemic. He is back on track and his world of sonic beauty and healing is available through CD’s, Spotify traffic, and other means.