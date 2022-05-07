A 1969 Uh-1N Huey landed at Central Washington University Wednesday afternoon, as part of a demonstration of the 36th Rescue Squadron, organized by CWU ROTC.
The chopper flew in low over CWU campus before landing on the lawn outside the McIntyre Music Building, no doubt surprising many students who happened to be looking out the windows.
A crowd of ROTC, students and community members had gathered to watch the landing and get a tour of the helicopter by the crew, Captains Wilson, Iwaia, Maurer, Lieutenant King and Technical Sergeant Ponce.
After an introduction of the squadron and its mission, the crew gave tours of the helicopter and took questions for over an hour before taking off and heading back to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane.
“Feel free to come up and jump in the cockpit, jump upfront. You are not going to hurt anything, I promise she’s been through more than enough as a 50-year-old aircraft,” Wilson told the crowd.
Air Force cadets, families and CWU students including many aviation majors took Wilson up on the offer and took turns hopping in the pilot’s seat of one of the most iconic American helicopters.
The crew took countless questions from the crowd, explaining how the helicopter worked, what their jobs are and what their overall mission, “To support the activities of the USAF Survival School through hands-on helicopter operations; To support the National Search and Rescue Plan by assisting local authorities; And to provide the Department of Defense with exceptionally qualified crewmembers.”
The squadron conducts search and rescue as well as medical evacuation missions across the Northwest.
CWU ROTC has met with the squadron before, although normally they take a trip to Spokane to visit the airbase. The last trip to the base was in November, and the cadets were given a ride in the helicopter.
“I’m pretty sure I puked in this one,” said Air Force Cadet Vincent Le. “They have about four of them at the base so statistically there is a one in four chance of this being the one.”
The purpose of showing off these helicopters and the mission of the rescue squadron is to inspire others to join and show people the military and Air Force do more than fight wars.
“It wasn’t until we got to fly in them, at that point it kind of opened up as a possibility that I could fly helicopters and that I would want to,” said Air Force Cadet Abigail Comstock “I think their mission is really honorable. They go out and rescue people, also helicopters are just kind of badass.”
The idea to bring the helicopter to CWU this year was brought to ROTC instructors by Cadet Wing Commander Nathan Bassett. As Wing Commander, Bassett is in charge of all the Air Force cadets at CWU.
“It is really nice to see something you put so much effort into and so many emails out, and actually see it happen,” Bassett said. “Everybody here, they won’t understand how much effort was put in behind the scenes.”