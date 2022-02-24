Students gather in line to receive their diplomas during Central Washington University’s morning commencement ceremony June 8, 2019. That was the last time CWU held an in-person commencement, but the plan is to bring it back this June.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Central Washington University will be hosting an in-person commencement this June.
It hasn’t yet been decided if they will be requiring masks, but according to Lauren Zeutenhorst, CWU Director of Executive Events, proof of vaccination will not be necessary.
“I think that we are really thankful. We are just so excited to have our students back on campus and we are so excited that we get to do these events again in-person, that I think the experience in and of itself is going to be pretty wonderful,” Zeutenhorst said.
The class of 2019 was the last CWU class to have a normal, in-person commencement.
The class of 2020 had a shortened online ceremony, a 17-minute video of a speech from university president at the time James Gaudino and ASCWU president at the time, Jasmine Washington.
The class of 2021 had it a little better, with a series of videos targeted at different colleges in the university, with Gaudino speaking along with the college deans and student speakers. This was more of a traditional commencement ceremony, only it was online.
CWU hopes to do something special to celebrate the class that worked hard through the pandemic, by taking advantage of the in-person commencement.
“We do have some fun things planned for our grads, at the time they are not solidified so I can’t say specifically what they are,” Zeutenhorst said. “We do plan to celebrate the feat that they are graduating and made it through two plus years of the pandemic.”
All commencement plans could change based on the pandemic. If things get worse, it is possible the plan of an in-person commencement is scrapped.
For now CWU will continue forward with the assumption everything will go as planned. An in-person ceremony in June, with the only limitations on the audience being the amount of seating in the stands.