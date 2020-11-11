Winter conditions on Tuesday added to the cause of multiple accidents and spinouts in both directions of Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass, resulting in the eventual closure of both directions for most of the second half of the day.
The Washington State Patrol Twitter account announced the closure at approximately 4 p.m. yesterday. Although he didn’t have exact numbers, WSP Public Information Officer Trooper John Bryant said the initial closure was in the westbound direction, and that the decision was made after a couple hours of built up issues with vehicles going in that direction.
Around mid-afternoon, Bryant said vehicles began having problems in both directions on the interstate at the top of Snoqualmie Pass, with multiple incidents involving spinouts and collisions with the guard rail and the concrete jersey barrier that separates the two directions of interstate. He said most of the incidents were attributed to drivers going too fast for the conditions and have inadequate traction.
“Most likely, they didn’t have traction tires, or their tires were worn out,” he said. “As the snow began to build up on the roadways, there were a lot of vehicles that were losing traction. One of the main spots they were losing traction was around milepost 70 as you start past Easton going westbound. It goes from two lanes to three, and the hill is steeper than you think. We started having vehicles that were just stuck.”
In the area near Easton, Bryant said there weren’t many accidents, but as the number of stuck vehicles increased, so did the traffic backups.
“It just kept backing up and backing up,” he said. “Anybody that looked at the DOT cameras saw that the traffic was going almost to milepost 74. It really slowed down.”
As the traffic increased, Bryant said the DOT began slowing traffic down around milepost 70, and the WSP supervisor made the decision to stop traffic at milepost 80. He said the decision to close the interstate in that area gave drivers the opportunity to get off the road at the Bullfrog Road exit and turn back if they chose to.
“Everyone gets stuck in that backup between mileposts 70 and 80, because there’s really no place to turn off,” he said. “Eventually it just got worse and worse.”
Compounding the issue, Bryant said the DOT is limited to the number of plows and operators it can use on that stretch. He said the resources of the WSP are also limited in the number of troopers they can assign to handle the spinouts and collisions. Further exacerbating the issue is the limited number of tow trucks that can assist to get vehicles off the roadway.
“You get to the point where the supervisor just decided for safety reasons, we had to shut down the roadway,” he said. “DOT had to have a chance to treat the roads as best as possible. Crews on the other side of the pass obviously had the same issues and eventually had to close eastbound as well. I know it frustrates people, but it happens every year. This happened a lot earlier than we expected it to, but it’s just one of those things where we try our best to keep it open.”
Bryant said the pass eventually reopened around 10 p.m. after DOT crews had a chance to improve safety conditions.
“Is this is going to show us what things are going to come, I don’t know,” he said. “I hope maybe it woke up those that travel back and forth a bit to put on their good tires and slow down.”