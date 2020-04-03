Free Wi-Fi is being provided by Inland Networks to downtown Roslyn for the remainder of the stay-at-home order.
Inland Networks Manager of Operations Nolan Weis said the company wanted to give back and help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Weis said Inland Networks already had a Wi-Fi system set up downtown for the Farmers Market. This Wi-Fi was paid for by the Farmers Market, but it was decided to make it free so that everyone could use it at any time.
“It took a couple days and then we got it situated and figured out our game plan and then executed it,” Weis said.
Weis said the goal of this was to give Wi-Fi to those who need it, especially kids who need to complete schoolwork. He believes kids are the top priority of a community, and education is very important for them. With this service, families can drive their kids downtown and the kids can do their work from the car.
What he doesn’t want to see is people grouping together downtown to use the Wi-Fi This is mainly for people who need the service and have no other option. People coming down in groups would slow down the connection and risk social distancing practices.
“I had one woman today who works at the post office who was like ‘thank you so much for putting that up, I have spotty service with my cell phone, but with you putting that up I can keep in contact with my grandma and grandpa,” Weis said. “Stories like that are awesome, those are the positive stories.”
Inland Networks will soon be installing a new system into Roslyn, as well as Cle Elum. Weis said this new system should be up and running by the end of next week or early the week after. The new service will offer nearly unlimited service. Weis said they might put ads about every hour, to discourage people who don’t need the service. He doesn’t want people watching movies in downtown parking lots.
Weis said broadcasting to Cle Elum is something they need to figure out because there was no system set up there before. It won’t cover all of Cle Elum, his best guess is that it will cover everything from Farm and Home Supply to Bullitt Avenue.
People can log onto the service in Roslyn by going to the Wi-Fi name Inland Downtown WIFI. The password is RoslynUp! Weis said when Cle Elum gets its system installed, it will probably be something similar.