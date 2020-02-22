Jeff Henslen
David Dick

Governor Jay Inslee has appointed Jeff Hensler, senior Investment strategist and partner with the Bellevue-based financial services firm, Sound Consulting Services (SCS), to the Central Washington University Board of Trustees, according to a news release from CWU.

Hensler graduated from CWU in 1998 with a double major in economics and geography, and was a 2015 CWU Distinguished Alumni Award recipient. He is a former chair of the CWU Foundation and sits on the Seattle Humane Society Finance and Audit Committee.

“My goals are to grow Washington’s economy, strengthen our schools, and promote a culture of performance and efficiency in state government,” Inslee said in his appointment letter. “You can help me achieve goals.

“Serving the people of our state is a real privilege, and I hope you find this to be a rewarding experience. Thank you for your willingness to join me in serving the people of Washington.”

Hensler said he was honored to be able to serve his alma mater as a trustee.

“Central played a key role in my career so it has been important for me to give something back to the university,” Hensler said. “Without CWU and its gifted faculty, I would not be where I am today.”

Hensler has been in the financial services industry for more than 20 years and is a founding partner at SCS. He has been recognized in the top 5 percent of LPL Financial’s 16,000 advisers for multiple years and is a member of the LPL Chairman’s Club.

Hensler’s term will run until Sept. 30, 2024.

