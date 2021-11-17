Internationally acclaimed concert pianist John Pickett up next on the Tiny Stage Concert Series By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Internationally acclaimed concert pianist John Pickett is up next on the Tiny Stage Concert Series Thursday night at the 420 Building. Courtesy photo Internationally acclaimed concert pianist John Pickett up next on the Tiny Stage Concert Series Thursday night. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “I’ve been in the right place,But it must have been the wrong time,I have said the right thing, But must have used the wrong line ….”OK, so it’s not going to be Mac Rebennack. But Dr. John will be in the house Thursday night for the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series.John Pickett is an internationally acclaimed concert pianist that has won awards for both his popular and art songs. He was a finalist in the 2004 National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) art song competition for his setting of the Wallace Stevens poem, "Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird."The retired Central Washington University music professor has also received awards from the Billboard and Downbeat songwriting competitions and published by the Hal Leonard Company. His credentials are many and leave a trail all the way back to The Juilliard School and Indiana University where he graduated from both with honors. Throw in Central Washington University’s Distinguished Professor Award in 2005, and we have the makings of a special night of music in the 420 Loft.Pickett will grace the Tiny Stage where he will treat both the radio and in-house audience with a variety of original material.Pickett premiered his own piano work Paris Poem 1997. Following his Carnegie Recital Hall debut, The New York Times praised his “impeccable” pianism.In 1994, Pickett was a finalist in The First International Competition of 20th Century Piano Music held in Orleans, France, and was invited back to France the following year to perform solo recitals in Paris and Orleans.Pickett has also performed a solo recital at the Conservatoire de Paris as part of an American music festival which featured the 1994 and 1996 laureates of this competition.The Tiny Stage Concert Series has provided its listening audience with singer songwriters, acoustic duos, gypsy violin, blended with Turkish delights. And now, it will feature a Juilliard trained pianist with a special way of playing popular music.Chopin meets Jerry Lee Lewis at the school of hard rock. Maybe not, but school is in session and the good Doctor is ready to razzle and dazzle the Ellensburg airwaves. 