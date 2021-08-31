Internationally acclaimed Yerin Kim and Brendan Shea start concert tour in Yakima on Sunday By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Aug 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Internationally acclaimed Yerin Kim and her husband Brendan Shea will start a September concert tour in Yakima on Sunday. Courtesy photo Internationally acclaimed Yerin Kim and her husband Brendan Shea’s second release, “The Sound and the Fury,” is the first studio recording and is expected to be released next month by Blue Griffin records. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yerin Kim hesitated for a minute, as if she were counting it off in her head before answering.“Wow, it’d been a year and a half since I performed live,” the highly recruited Central Washington University assistant professor of piano said. “I turned my living room into a concert hall and did a lot of streaming. It was nice to play in front of people this summer.”Kim and her husband Brendan Shea, violin, are internationally acclaimed and kick off a six-concert, September tour that starts in Yakima on Sunday and ends with the online distribution of the program going nationwide via Ambler Musicivic. The concert entitled “All roads Lead to Vienna” is a program of works by composers who went through Vienna between the 19th and 20th century, performed by the acclaimed duo Shea and Kim.“There is so much intensity to this concert, ‘All Roads Lead to Vienna,’ ” she said. “It’s a very different style. When you think about contrast, you think soft and big. There is more reserved and internal energy.“Historically, none of these composers were actually from Vienna. But they all lived there and were influenced by the culture, the art and the music and became part of the reason the music became so popular.”The award-winning duo was formed in 2014. Since, they have competed internationally and toured the world, performing in Belgium, Italy, Canada, South Korea, and the United States. Kim is a recitalist, chamber musician, and educator that has given concerts in various festivals and recitals in major venues internationally, including The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Carnegie Hall in New York, Place Flagey in Brussels and Rolston Hall at the Banff Centre for the Arts in Canada.Shea is a sought-after soloist, chamber musician, and teacher. He was performing with orchestras by the age of 11 and has performed at Carnegie Hall. He continues to perform regularly in recitals nationally and internationally,They are involved in promoting chamber music to a broader community and audiences, and regularly perform sensory friendly concerts for individuals and families with autism.Their debut performance in Seoul, South Korea was recorded live and published by Ark Studio. Their second release, “The Sound and the Fury,” is the first studio recording and is expected to be released next month by Blue Griffin records.“It was recorded in Michigan and was supposed to be out two years ago, but then COVID hit so we held off,” said Kim, who holds a double degree in Piano Performance and Psychology from Oberlin conservatory and college, a Master of Music from Indiana University-Bloomington, and Doctor of Musical Arts from State University of New York, Stony Brook.“We’re finally able to do the promotions and the concert tours to promote it. It will be distributed on all online platforms like Spotify, YouTube and the others people listen to. There will also be CD’s available to all the music shops.”Look for Shea/Kim to play the program with a few alterations in October and November at CWU and Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19 Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter