It may not be business as usual, but people looking to recreate within city limits have a previously closed-off option opened back up to them.
The City of Ellensburg Parks and Recreation Department reopened Irene Rinehart Park and Carey Lake to pedestrian access last week, allowing people to walk into the property to use it for recreation. Vehicle access to Carey Lake is still closed off.
Ellensburg Parks and Recreation Director Brad Case said all facilities are open for use, including the picnic shelter and dog park.
“Everything is open for people to use,” he said.
As the parking lot near the boat launch at Irene Rinehart is relatively small, Case said he encourages people who plan to use the park to leave their vehicles at Rotary Park and walk in on the trail that connects the two parks together.
“It’s about half a mile walk from Rotary Park, compared to almost a mile from the boat launch parking lot,” he said. “That way the smaller lot at the boat launch can be used by people who are maybe just walking the river trails, or those who would like to picnic along the river near the boat launch or want to go fishing.”
As vehicular access has remained open at the boat launch, Case said the primary concern that drove the closure of the area near Carey Lake was the large groups of people congregating there.
“The decision to keep the lower boat launch open was twofold,” he said. “It still allowed those who were accessing the river to park in there, and it allowed much smaller groups to be able to use the park, to sit at a picnic table and have lunch.”
Now that pedestrians have been able to access the park on foot over the last week, Case said his department has seen limited use of the facilities. He said weather can often be a factor in how many people use the park.
“On days where the wind is blowing hard, we’ll still see people out there using the park,” he said. “They won’t be going out for long periods of time. … The weekends is where you start seeing the really heavy use.”
THE GARBAGE METRIC
When creating an estimate for how many people use city park facilities, Case said his department has an interesting metric they use to estimate park attendance.
“The report I received back from our park maintenance division this past weekend was that there was a little bit of garbage,” he said. “Oftentimes we assume park attendance based on the amount of garbage we are picking up from the park.”
With the three-day weekend fast approaching, Case said the situation will most likely be different, with a combination of favorable weather and an extra day off for people creating the perfect recipe for higher park attendance.
“My guess is that as we get deeper into the week, we’ll see the number of people using the park increasing,” he said.
As more people begin to use the park facilities, Case said responsible use of the park will help keep the situation on the right track and keep the park open for use, even if only temporarily for people on foot. Although there are many unique draws to Irene Rinehart that draw residents there instead of other city parks, Case said he encourages people to do the right thing and not congregate in large numbers and to perhaps pick a different place to recreate if the park looks overly busy.
“It may not be the same recreational experience, but we ask that people do that,” he said. “The preference of all of the certainly in the parks and recreation department is to make Irene Rinehart accessible and open to all people like all other parks. This was not a decision that was entered into lightly, and is not something that we enjoy doing but we’re going to follow the directive from our health department and do what is best for the community as a whole.”