Iron Horse Brewery announced it had finalized an agreement to acquire Bad Granny Cider after several months of partnership strategy discussions.
Citing “unprecedented changes, accelerated by the impact of COVID-19,” both Iron Horse and Bad Granny came to the conclusion that an acquisition made the most sense for both companies looking to expand their service offerings.
“It’s gonna be fun,” Greg Parker, owner of Iron Horse, said in a press release. “Bad Granny does almost the same thing we do. We put plants and yeast in large tanks and when those batches are done fermenting we put the resulting liquid into smaller batches that can be consumed handily.”
For now, Bad Granny will continue to operate under its own brand and products, but eventually production of Bad Granny cider will move from Entiat to Ellensburg.
“It’s exciting to know that we’ll now have a portfolio that appeals to a greater range of consumers,” Dane Williams of Iron Horse Brewery said.
In the short-term, the acquisition means that the sales teams of each company will begin to cross-sell products in their current market areas. Customers will continue to see Iron Horse products next to Bad Granny ciders, save for the “Send It” IPA, which will be shelved at the end of July, the company announced.
Though most of the terms of the agreement haven’t been disclosed, Bret and Julie Pittsinger of Bad Granny Cider committed to the partnership through 2026. Over the next nine to 14 months, they will work to integrate cider production into Iron Horse’s facility.