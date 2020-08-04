Owner Greg Parker will be the first to tell you the connection with the community is the life’s blood of the Iron Horse Brewery brand and staying connected while keeping pace with demand has been challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quilter’s Irish Death, the malt-focused namesake beer of founder Jim Quilter, drew an exceptional rating from Beer Advocate in 2019 and Iron Horse became the sixth largest producer of beer in Washington at 22,300 barrels. The pandemic knocked an ever-changing craft brewing industry for a loop, but Iron Horse is meeting demand and staying strong in the process, Parker said.
“A lot has changed, but the process is still the same,” said Parker. “We’re still brewing five days a week. It’s an ongoing commitment. When the shutdown happened, we just produced a bunch of kegs based on our projection. We have our basic batch size which is 30 barrels. We decide how many batches of each beer, then we brew on orders historically.”
The industry took another hit this week when Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was indefinitely suspending the ability of counties to move on to the next phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes as the state rolls back restrictions on restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
Beginning Thursday, alcohol can’t be served after 10 p.m. at bars and restaurants, and counties in Phase 3 can’t seat more than five people per table. Restaurant capacity in Phase 3 is reduced to 50 percent, and bar seating is banned all together.
The pandemic drastically effected the retail business with restaurant closures during the early stages of the COVID-19. In keeping with safety protocols, the brewing operation takes the temperature of everyone on site, hand washing social distancing.
One of the main changes, he said, is very little beer is going into kegs. There is a lot more beer going into cans and bottles. Parker said about two-thirds of Iron Horse business is classified as on-premise (restaurants and bars) and one third off-premise (retail outlets). The goal is to take a community brewery to the next level.
“A lot of our business is in cans and is starting to come back with the opening of restaurants,” Parker said. “About 90 percent of our business is outside of our own taproom.”
The current lineup of beer includes: Timothy Hay–Z, Mel’s Magic IPA, High Five, Send It Pale Ale, Cozy Sweater, Irish Death, PB & Death, Aloha Death and Mocha Death. They distribute in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
“People want beer and they’re buying it in cans and bottles. We’ve continued to keep pace with the demand,” Parker said. “It’s been challenging and interesting trying to meet the needs of people from other states.”
“Keeping everybody healthy essential to everything we do. If somebody gets sick, then we have to shut down production, so we’re abiding by the safety protocols.”