Retail Operations manager Brooke Kvinsland shows off the new taproom at Iron Horse Brewery at 1621 Vantage Highway. Iron Horse will open its taproom on Monday for the first time since December of 2021.
The Iron Horse Brewery taproom has come a long way since the renovation began.
Roslyn artist Will Bow and Justin Gibbens from Thorp added their touch with this mural in the newly renovated Iron Horse Brewery taproom at 1621 Vantage Highway.
The Iron Horse Brewery is scheduled to open its new taproom at 1621 Vantage Highway on Monday. The brewery has a grand opening scheduled for June 25.
Renovation crews elevated the ceiling in the 750-square-foot building adjacent to the brewery out on the Vantage Highway.
Now they’re ready to raise the roof and bring the people back to Ellensburg’s newest beer dispensary — the 16-tap Iron Horse Brewery Taproom.
They are excited to get back to serving customers and pouring beer and Monday’s (June 6) soft opening will give the regulars a chance to see the new room and see what’s new on tap.
“It was an office with a kitchen and breakroom that we remodeled into a taproom,” retail operations manager Brooke Kvinsland said. “We gutted the whole thing, raised the ceiling, added new lighting, tables … the whole shebang. This kind of goes back to where we started.”
Iron Horse closed its taproom at 412 N. Main St. in December of 2021 with the idea of creating a new space on Pearl Street. But between COVID-19 health restrictions, and changing business plans, the business team opted to go with the taproom next to the brewery out on Vantage Highway, managing partner Greg Parker confirmed.
Iron Horse Brewery has not operated a taproom since moving off of Main Street, but going back to its roots with a smaller operation with other ideas in the works is exciting, Kvinsland said.
“It’s almost the same square footage as the space on Main Street, it’s just configured differently. We’re trying to get some food trucks lined up to have food available,” she said. “We’ve been focused on the renovation inside and now we’re starting to look into options outside.
“We have picnic benches set up in a beer garden. We’re looking at the possibility of music. We have some ideas we’re still working on.”
They’ll be the first to tell you business is never pandemic-proof, but Iron Horse is back and the new taproom will be open for business on Monday.