Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Was about the money? Or mental instability? Jealousy or rage? Was it a permanent solution to a temporary problem?

Nobody seems to really know what was wandering around the deranged mind of an Ellensburg woman that wintery night. Whatever the reason, the residence on North Sprague Street was a place of turmoil and death in the early 1900s.

As the story goes, Mamie Norris went into the bedroom of Tom Murray, put to a gun to the young man’s head, and killed him where he slept one strange, cold night on Jan. 18, 1908.

Though Murray did not die for another two hours, Mamie then tried, and failed, to kill herself with poison. The newspaper accounts reported Mamie was convicted of the murder and committed to the Criminally Insane Ward at Walla Walla Penitentiary, where she later escaped and was never seen again.

Some say her ghost returned to Ellensburg looking for peace of mind, trying to get away from those deranged thoughts that told her to take the life of a young boarder she and her husband James rented a room to at the house on North Sprague.

“Mamie was always known to be a little ‘off,’ most likely due to a horse kicking her in the head when she was nine,” Andrew Caveness said in his book “Kittitas County.” “She became possessive of him. Often times, she would claim that Tom was her son and could not be told otherwise.

“Tom went to high school at the public school building, which Mamie could see through the spyglass she kept by an upstairs window. She would always watch to see whom he was talking to.”

That infatuation eventually led to murder and attempted suicide for the woman, who was born in England in May 1866 and immigrated to the United States in 1886. Newspaper accounts called her Crazy Mamie and who could argue with the jealousy and her actions.

After Tom told her he was moving to Yakima, Mamie said she would rather kill him than let him leave, according to the research of Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer.

It didn’t come out until the trial, where her attorney Cole E. Wager entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and mental irresponsibility, that Murray had a life insurance policy of $2,500 with Mamie listed as the beneficiary.

There is mystery, intrigue and more questions than answers surrounding Crazy Mamie Norris and the deeds of that night and the strangeness that followed.

Why did she kill the young man? Why did he list her as his beneficiary? How did she escape from the mental ward at the state penitentiary? Where did she go?

Does her ghost still wander the streets of Ellensburg where she used to watch a young boarder through a telescope while he talked to girls at his local school?

Bear in mind this Halloween season the strange and supernatural still intertwines with a cyber world. Did Crazy Mamie find her rest or is her restless spirit still out there somewhere on the prowl?

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.