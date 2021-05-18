It may be May, but it’s finally time for the Ellensburg High School Winter Musical. Director Tor Blaisdell said the annual show, which usually runs in February, was delayed so performers would have a live audience. This is now possible under the new pandemic guidelines. The show will premiere Thursday, with a show on Friday and two on Saturday.
Haddon Lundquist, an EHS sophomore who is performing in the show said playing to a live audience makes a huge difference. Being able to see the audience react to what’s on stage is why he auditions for plays.
“It’s just fun. I really like acting, especially if I mess up because then I get to improvise on the spot,” Lundquist said. “It’s just fun to do the parts, because you have different roles. Sometimes you’re serious and the plot or the scene is more serious. Other times you may have a more goofy role, and it’s more funny.”
The show will in the Morgan Performing Arts Center at Morgan Middle School, which can hold around 650 people. However, Blaisdell does not expect more than 200 to attend per performance. This works out for the show as the audience will have to be socially distinct from themselves and the performers. Masks will also be required for both audience and actors.
“We’re hoping for something between 150 to 200 people for each show if we could,” Blaisdell said. “That would be a great turnout and it would really support the program at a time when a lot of these programs are really suffering due to COVID. The kids are just thrilled to get back on the stage.”
Blaisdell said he has picked a show that won’t be affected by the actors wearing masks, because it involves only a few actors on stage at a time. The show is called “Working!”, and is based on the book “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do” which was written in 1974 by American author and radio host Studs Terkel. The book is a collection of interviews from people across the country where they would speak about what their jobs are and what it entails.
In the late 1970s, the interviews were turned into a musical performance, and although they had been turned into songs, many of the interviews were taken word for word. The musical was created by James Taylor and Stephen Schwartz.
“It’s really an awesome piece because it allows the students to all be featured and there is some backup singing but it doesn’t have the usual big chorus numbers so we were able to do this one without the masking interfering with the show too much itself,” Blaisdell said.
According to Blaisdell, COVID-19 guidelines say a performer can be unmasked on stage if he or she is 20 feet from the audience and 15 feet from the other performers. This musical has a lot of solo performances, as each actor plays the role of one worker giving a monologue about their career.
Despite being based on the interviews workers gave to a radio host, the radio host will not be a character in the show. Blaisdell said the songs are not connected and there isn’t much of a larger framing device, although he does like to think there is.
Blaisdell said the show was at a “standstill” for a long time because the coronavirus guidelines were changing so often. It was difficult to rehearse the play because they didn’t know if they could meet in person.
“If you don’t know what your venue’s gonna look like, then all the other decisions in theater that stem from that couldn’t be made” Blaisdell said.
The students have been very cooperative with all the restrictions that have been put in place. Blaisdell said students have been wearing their masks and staying safe during rehearsals.
Because the future of the show was uncertain, the budget for it was significantly reduced. Luckily, this show is relatively cheap, and very few costumes had to be purchased. This is because many of the “workers” are in costumes the theater program already had access to.
Blaisdell said he is excited for the premiere on Thursday, and thinks it will be one of the better shows the district has seen. He said the actors are hungry and this group is “really hardcore.”
“I’m just hoping people will turn out to support the students because they are doing some incredible work,” Blaisdell said. “And it’s just wonderful to get back out again.”