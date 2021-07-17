Before Iron Horse Brewery acquired Bad Granny Cider, Iron Horse owner Greg Parker never imagined something like this would happen.
After years of making their signature Irish Death beer in Ellensburg, and discussions with Bad Granny over the years about retail opportunities and maybe some marketing relationships, the cider company finally just offered Parker and Iron Horse the entire company.
“It’s surreal,” Parker said. “I never had a vision for scale or size when I got into this business. I don’t know that I ever would have imagined this. It is exciting to see the enthusiasm on my team, the people in every area of the business, they’re excited, they’re engaged, they’re curious, they’re looking forward to the challenges and the opportunities.
“For me personally, that’s what matters the most, I don’t think I’d have done it otherwise.”
For all the added revenue that will likely come Iron Horse’s way, it wasn’t that aspect that appealed to Parker and his team. After years and years in the brewing business, Iron Horse is ready for a new challenge.
For the customer, at least in the short term, not much will change in the next six months or even year. Iron Horse will continue to produce beer in Ellensburg, and Bad Granny will continue to produce cider at Karma Vineyards under its own branding.
But once Iron Horse learns the ins and outs of the cider business, they’ll start looking at making their own hard ciders in Ellensburg.
“The process is no means the same as making beer but it shares a lot in common with equipment and flow and inputs and outputs,” Parker said. “That allows us to maximize our physical assets more highly. The best part is the Iron Horse team is excited for something new. We make a lot of Irish Death and we love it dearly but something else comes through the door with a different way to look at and see things. I think people are curious. This introduces a whole other realm to explore and indulge curiosity.”
And Iron Horse will keep busy, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected just about every part of daily life, it also has had an impact on the brewing business and Iron Horse. Cans are in short supply, and in the struggling economy over the last year, getting people to fill jobs has also been a challenge.
“COVID probably reinforced my attitude that it doesn’t matter how much you plan, you never know what’s coming,” Parker said. “It’s probably better to do this if it feels right. It’ll turn out one way or the other.”
Along with the acquisition of Bad Granny, Iron Horse is still working on adding a beer park next to the brewery on Vantage Highway. Iron Horse also has purchased property on Pearl Street, with plans to have a taproom location in the heart of Ellensburg after their work on the beer park is completed.
“We’re making ourselves future pandemic proof,” Parker said of the beer park. “It’s going to be outside, games and screen on the wall … that’s our focus. Until we get that finalized and operating and the financing settled, I don’t want to make any bets or commitments on a next retail move until we got that one doing what it’s here to do, until it becomes a great community gathering place for sharing beer in nature.”
But more than anything, all these developments for the brewery are exciting prospects for everyone involved. Whether it’s work on the beer park, or its acquisition of Bad Granny Cider, Parker says his team is thrilled to be taking on a new challenge.
“I’m not that excited for more revenue, I’m excited that our team is excited,” Parker said. “They like turning toward this and it’s going to present them with new opportunities for growth and learning and discovery. It’s an incredible privilege and I’m grateful that we’re in a place where we can do that.”