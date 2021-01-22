Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly was walking in circles and smoking in the reporting party’s driveway on Vantage Highway.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Vuecrest Road.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of vehicles driving slowly down the road and checking mailboxes at night on Klocke Road.
A male reportedly took items from a store without paying for them on South Canyon Road.
A wallet reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on North Chamith Lane.
A package reportedly was stolen on North Wildcat Way.
A woman in her 40s with bright pink hair wearing bright pink athletic clothing reportedly stole something from a store on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on the Cabin Creek Sno-Park.
A window reportedly was lying in the yard of a building on South Pearl Street. It was unknown if the business was open.
A bicycle reportedly was stolen while the reporting party was shopping on North Ruby Street.
Graffiti was reported on a fence near a children’s play area on Brook Lane.
Two dogs, who appeared to be underweight and their health decreasing over the past month, were reported at a location on Canyon Road.
A black dog, possibly a Lab that looks to be 9 years old, reportedly was running loose on 14th Avenue, east of Water Street.
A man reported a piece of paper missing from his room on Tony Circle. It was unknown who took it.
The reporting party has video of a neighbor walking his dogs off leash on Sunrise Drive. The dogs are aggressive.
A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on state Route 903 and East South Avenue. The injured deer crawled into a yard and needed to be dispatched.
A male reportedly stole two loose cans of Modelo from a store on North Ruby Street.
There was a report that a fence on a cattle field may had been cut deliberately on Lower Peoh Point Road.
A credit card was reported stolen from a mailbox on North Bridgewood Lane.
Someone could he seen and heard prowling outside a residence on North Alder Street and East Greenfield.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.