Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party expressed frustration that snowplows had been out since 6 a.m. on West South Avenue in Roslyn. She said if she made that much noise that early, she would be arrested.
The reporting party said they were the victim of identify theft via Facebook and then Amazon on West Umptanum Road.
A deer was struck and killed on Umptanum Road.
A semi carrying apple bins reportedly struck a Jeep’s window on Huntzinger Road and then left the scene.
A residential burglary was reported on West 15th Avenue.
A collision involving two semis was reported on South Canyon Road.
A blue sedan reportedly struck a white Honda CRV in a parking lot on North Walnut Street and then left the scene.
A man reportedly was cutting trees in forest off the end of Reecer Creek Road.
A bald man, age 40 to 50, in a hooded sweatshirt, long jacket and with a suitcase, keeps entering a bank on West University Way, asking for coffee and writing random words on paper.
A non-injury collision was reported on Hungry Junction Road.
The reporting party heard approximately four gun shots and then screaming on North Walnut Street.
A man reportedly was walking around on the second floor of a building on North Main Street wearing no clothing.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A smoke odor was reported in a residence on Cottage Avenue in Cle Elum.
A chimney fire was reported on West Alaska Avenue in Roslyn.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 51-year-old Snoqualmie Pass man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree malicious mischief, possession of stolen property and second-degree malicious mischief. Bail $5,000.
A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/cyberstalking/domestic violence. Bail $20,000.
A 54-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.