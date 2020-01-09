Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Graffiti was reported on concrete on East 11th Avenue.

n A hit and run was reported on Thorp Highway.

n A small horse reportedly was loose between Matthews Road and No. 6 Road.

n A vehicle reportedly struck a garage door on North Lincoln Street.

n There was a report that people were in a shed without permission on North King Street in Kittitas.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.

n An assault was reported on East Second Avenue.

n An assault was reported on North Indiana Drive.

n A vehicle reportedly bumped and knocked over a parking sign on North Water Street.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.

n A large flash explosion was reported on Iron Horse Trail near Cle Elum.

n An 18th Avenue resident located a camera pointed at the stairs of her residence.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 37-year-old Bothell woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.

n A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of controlled substances and possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances acct. No bail.

